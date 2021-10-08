Demand for Incontinence Products Market to Register a 5% CAGR through 2029

Sales of incontinence products are estimated to reach ~8 billion units in 2019, according to a recent study published by Fact.MR. Incontinence products market will continue to remain rife with opportunities, with demand primarily driven by aging demographic, burgeoning consumer education, rising awareness about product availability, and a progressing shift away from tabooing of incontinence problems. Sales of incontinence products will remain highly influenced by the growing health and wellness trend, says the Fact.MR report.

Increasing incidences of incontinence caused by myriad contributing factors, such as, age, obesity, child birth, PTSD, and prostate surgeries are driving the demand for novel approaches for incontinence products development. Demographic and health determinants, coupled with growing understanding of incontinence condition, product normalization, and development of more product formats to address wearer-specific needs and conditions continue to promise higher gains in the incontinence products market.

Increasing awareness about novel incontinence products, such as new wears that are more comfortable and discreet are upholding gains in market. The two-fold growth in the development of products that are based on customer ‘feel good’ factor is reinforcing the opportunistic potential of the market, which the study indicates is estimated to witness ~4% Y-o-Y growth in 2019 over 2018. The market is likely to witness considerable penetration of incontinence products in gender specific designs compiled with colorful and soft inner as well as outer sheets.

The Fact.MR study opines that disposable pads and liners will represent ~33% demand share in 2019, however, currently high in demand incontinence products for females are likely to be overtaken by products for males through 2029. As advertising continues to largely normalize incontinence as a standard retail product, manufacturers are widening their product portfolio to capitalize the potential spike in the demand for incontinence products in the years to come.

As per the report findings, though incontinence products market is witnessing considerable traction for super absorbents, which contributed sales of ~2 Bn units in 2018, cotton fabrics based variants are likely to account for significant sales through 2029. The use of light incontinence disposable pads and liners and moderate/heavy disposable protective underwear will grow significantly in developed as well as developing countries in the forthcoming years.

Gender-Specific Products and Packaging Designs Becoming Prevalent

According to the study, incontinence products manufacturers are leveraging novel packaging styles with vibrant colors and design graphics to completely lift the dampening stigma around the condition. As the previous institutional-style image of incontinence products has already started losing grip on product sales, stakeholders are harnessing the power of customer-appealing designs to unlock higher gains in the market. The study points towards greater prevalence of gender-specific development and packaging of incontinence products and sales through 2029.

This study presents a long-term outlook of the incontinence products market for the time frame 2019 to 2029. The incontinence products market is envisaged to register a volume CAGR of ~5% through 2029.

Chapter 1 – Incontinence Products Market Executive Summary

A concise summary of the incontinence products market is given in the first chapter of the report, which gives a synopsis of vital findings in the market, and mentions the market structure in detail. Opportunity assessment for different players operating in the incontinence products market has been given with the aid of wheel of fortune. Significant trends that are shaping the incontinence products market growth have been mentioned in detail in this chapter of the report.

Chapter 2- Incontinence Products Market Overview

The report provides succinct overview of the incontinence products market, which covers the introduction as well as the definition of the key product- incontinence products. A systematic breakdown of the incontinence products market has been provides in this section of the report.

Chapter 3- Key Market Trends

This chapter of the report provides information about the different trends that continue to impact the projection and growth trajectory of the incontinence products market. Exclusive development trends in the incontinence products market have been also been provided in this part of the report.

