Global Compression Socks Market to Observe an Absolute $ Opportunity of US$ 400 Mn by 2029

Compression socks having garnered significant demand for therapeutic purposes as the standard preventive measure for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) propelling the market to reach a valuation pegged at US$900 Mn by 2029. Brick and mortar stores are competing intensely with digital shopping avenues and are experiencing greater penetration of compression socks. Hospital pharmacies and retail stores most accessible to consumers to purchase compression socks soon after a doctor’s visit.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3519

As a result, there will be an upswing in the demand for compression socks from retail stores and pharmacies which will see a steady growth in the foreseeable future. On this backdrop, the growth of the market will witness a moderate CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of the Compression Socks Market

North America is a matured market for compression socks. However, North America is expected to account for an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 100 Mn owing to higher market share during forecast period.

According to Fact.MR, compression socks market in East Asia is expected to grow 2X by 2029 from 2019. The growth is expected to see a steady increase.

Deep vein thrombosis and chronic venous disorder applications account for more than 60% of market share, with significant growth expected over mid-term forecast.

Fact.MR says that demand for graduated compression socks exceeds standard compression socks in terms of value in global compression socks market, and is expected to witness an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 300 Mn during forecast period.

Hospital pharmacies are the fastest growing sales channel in compression socks market and are expected to grow by more than 1.9X during forecast period.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3519

Global Compression Socks Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global Compression Socks market has been provided below on the basis of type, application, distribution channel and region.

Product Type Application Distribution Channel Region Standard Compression socks Deep Vein Thrombosis Hospital Pharmacies North America Graduated Compression Socks Chronic Venous Disorder Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores Latin America Diabetes Wound Online Sales Europe Others Others East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East and Africa

Top Competitors in Compression Socks Market are focused on Geographical Expansion to Increase Market Share

Compression socks market can be construed as partially fragmented. Top players in compression socks market account for more than 60% share in the market. Juzo, Inc., Essity Aktiebolag (publ) and Medtronic Plc. are the largest competitors in compression socks industry. These competitors have been seen to be moving to East Asia to gain a foothold.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3519

New players in compression socks market on the other hand are focused on mature markets to gain short term returns. Sustaining the demand in mature economies like United States has been one of the impeding factors for these new players. In comparison with top tier players, new and emerging players in compression socks are expected to have higher growth potential during short term forecast.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/16/2001119/0/en/Stuffed-and-Plush-Toy-Sales-to-Grow-Healthy-by-2029-Demand-for-Vintage-Toys-Sustains-Sales-Reveals-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com