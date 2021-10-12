SiC Devices and Power Modules from Microchip Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring reliable Silicon Carbide solutions from Microchip in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Motor Control.

Microchip SiC power devices deliver unrivaled avalanche and short-circuit ruggedness with solutions for every part of your design to streamline your SiC development from benchtop to production. Microchip unifies in-house die production with low-inductance power packaging and digital programmable gate drivers so that you can design the most efficient, compact and reliable end products.

Microchip’s wide range of SiC products support a variety of markets and applications. They feature higher SiC power density vs. silicon which enables smaller magnetics, transformers, filters and passives, resulting in a compact form factor.

These SiC products can be combined with other Microchip devices, including 8-, 16- and 32-bit microcontrollers, power management devices, analog sensors, touch and gesture controllers and wireless connectivity solutions, to create a total system and lower overall system cossts.

