Carriage Greens Country Club Is a Lemont Wedding Venue

Darien, Illinois, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Carriage Greens Country Club is pleased to announce they are a Lemont wedding venue providing a full-service wedding experience for couples. They work closely with couples to help them plan their dream wedding with all the services they need.

At Carriage Green Country Club, couples can enjoy all the amenities of a private country club at a fraction of the cost, creating an intimate wedding that fits with their vision of a perfect day. Over the last 50 years, the country club has hosted more than 1500 weddings and has an excellent reputation for excellent service, food, and value. Their wedding packages make it easy for couples to design the experience they want for their special day.

Carriage Green Country Club offers customized wedding packages that can include an open bar for five and a half hours, a plated or family-style buffet dinner, and newly redecorated bridal suites. Couples can build a menu that suits their tastes from an extensive selection of catering choices. Ceremonies and receptions are affordable, helping couples effectively plan their big day.

Anyone interested in learning about the Lemont wedding venue can find out more by visiting the Carriage Greens Country Club website or by calling 1-630-985-3400.

About Carriage Greens Country Club: Carriage Greens Country Club is a full-service country club featuring an 18-hole championship golf course, wedding venue, and restaurant. The country club offers various membership packages to meet each member’s unique needs. Membership isn’t required to book the wedding venue.

Company: Carriage Greens Country Club

Address: 8700 Carriage Greens Drive

City: Darien

State: IL

Zip code: 60561

Telephone number: 1-630-985-3400