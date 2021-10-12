Redpoint Tuscaloosa Rents Apartments to Students

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Tuscaloosa is pleased to announce they rent off-campus apartments to students attending the University of Alabama. These pet-friendly apartments offer the comfortable lifestyle students want at affordable rental rates.

Students living at Redpoint Tuscaloosa can choose from various floor plans, including two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. Three and four-bedroom units allow students to choose an apartment or townhouse layout. The comfortable apartments require an affordable rental fee plus a utility and amenities fee for each student resident. Fees include Internet access, electricity, water and sewer, and trash disposal.

Redpoint Tuscaloosa provides students with various community amenities to make college living easier and more enjoyable. Student residents can enjoy a resort-style swimming pool with a whirlpool, a hammock pavilion, a 24-hour fitness center with a climbing wall, 10 acres of green space, a gaming lounge, and more. It’s the perfect place to live an independent lifestyle close to campus.

Anyone interested in learning about the student apartments for rent can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Tuscaloosa website or by calling 1-205-379-0088.

About Redpoint Tuscaloosa: Redpoint Tuscaloosa is a student apartment complex offering two, three, and four-bedroom options for University of Alabama students. The per-person rental rate includes everything students need for a comfortable lifestyle. With many amenities available, students enjoy the life they want while staying close to campus.

Company: Redpoint Tuscaloosa

Address: 1100 Hargrove Road E

City: Tuscaloosa

State: AL

Zip code: 35405