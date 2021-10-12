Metro Carpet & Upholstery Enlarged Its Team

McLean, VA, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Metro Carpet & Upholstery is a trustworthy provider of cleaning services whose work is recognized as professional and top-class. Its staff is well-coordinated and works with non-toxic and organic products only that can’t endanger the health of the client and his family. These days, some great news has arrived from Metro Carpet & Upholstery. Namely, this firm welcomed 4 team members who are ready to efficiently serve all present and future clients.

Carpet cleaning in McLean, VA is one of the most wanted services provided by Metro Carpet & Upholstery. This carpet cleaning company from McLean, VA is available to help every client in the process of carpet cleaning in McLean, VA the moment he calls. Carpet cleaning is the best way to make the carpet clean and disinfected in the shortest time. In the same way, all carpets that are regularly cleaned and disinfected are going to have a longer lifespan.

Organic carpet cleaning is done by Metro Carpet & Upholstery. This procedure ensures that by using professional organic cleaning products client’s upholstery will be totally safe and healthy for all residents. Metro Carpet & Upholstery performs entire organic carpet cleaning in several steps, paying attention to the smallest details. This company’s technicians visit the client and steam clean the carpet making it fresh and clean after removing all accumulated allergens that collected over time.

Upholstery cleaning in McLean, VA is carried out by Metro Carpet & Upholstery. This company’s staff uses the newest tools that can be found on the market together with the special non-toxic products on an organic basis to clean the client’s upholstery.

Professional couch cleaning services in McLean, VA are provided by Metro Carpet & Upholstery. Since no couch is the same and different materials are used in the production, proper cleaning is necessary to ensure that all dust, dirt, food particles, hairs, and other unwanted elements are properly removed. Couch cleaning service in McLean, VA did by Metro Carpet & Upholstery helps in the adequate disinfection and sanitizing of the client’s couch making every fiber clean.

Metro Carpet & Upholstery was created by a group of knowledgeable cleaning technicians. They agreed to provide timely and cost-effective service to all clients using organic solutions and pet-friendly, and non-toxic materials. Metro Carpet & Upholstery is open 24/7, and a team of experienced cleaning engineers is ready to visit the client immediately. Metro Carpet & Upholstery is an eVA member.

For more information, please visit: http://metrocleaningcorp.com/

Contact info:

Company: Metro Carpet & Upholstery

Address: 1936 Kennedy Dr Apt T4, McLean, VA

Phone: (202) 600-6060

Email: metrocleaningandconstruction@gmail.com

Website: http://metrocleaningcorp.com/

Contact Person: Milos Antic