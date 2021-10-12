Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — 2 Most Used Copper Pipe and Tube, Mexflow and Mandev Copper Pipe and Tube. Copper pipe is a flexible material that can be used to mount heating systems as well as transport both gas and liquids. It is suitable for both domestic and commercial use, is inherently corrosion resistant, and since it is rigid and does not sag, it needs less support during construction. Manibhadra Fittings is a leading 15mm Copper Pipe Manufacturer in India.

Copper tube is often used to deliver hot and cold tap water, as well as a refrigerant line in HVAC systems. Soft copper tubing and rigid copper tubing are the two main types of copper tubing. A flare attachment, compression connection, or solder is used to join copper tubing. Manibhadra Fittings is a leading 15mm Copper Pipe Manufacturer in India.

Manibhadra Fittings is one of the leading Copper Pipe and Tub manufacturers in India. Copper has a high resistance to corrosion, but it is becoming increasingly expensive. There are two types of copper tubes: rigid copper and soft copper. Copper tubes are most often used to supply cold or hot tap water, but they can also be used in HVAC systems as a refrigerant thread. Type L, Type DWV, Type K, and Type M are the most common thicknesses available for tubes made of copper in the United States and Canada.

2 Most Used Copper Pipe and Tube:

Mexflow Copper Pipe and Tube:

Mexflow Copper Pipe is supplied with high-quality raw material. We set the standard for reliability, precision, and service in the plumbing, refrigeration, and HVAC industries so that none of our clients have to compromise on quality. All Mexflow Copper Pipe is designed and developed in accordance with IQS (International Quality Standards). We supply only superior quality Medical Gas Mexflow Copper Pipe in India.

Mexflow Copper Tube & Pipe Specification, Sizes, Grades:

Specification: ASTM B68 / ASTM B75 / ASTM B280 / ASTM B88 / JIS H 3300 / EN1057 or BS2871 / IS2501

Size: 1½” OD to 6” OD in 22swg, 20swg, 18swg, 16swg, 14swg, 12swg, 10swg, 10mm Copper pipes

Thickness: 0.3–9 mm

Types: Seamless / ERW / Welded / Fabricated.

Standard: Single Random, Double Random & Cut Length.

Mandev Copper Pipe and Tube:

Mandev MGPS Copper Pipes are manufactured with high-quality raw material. We set the standard for reliability, precision, and service in the plumbing, refrigeration, and HVAC industries so that none of our clients have to compromise on quality.

All Mandev Copper Pipes are designed and developed in accordance with IQS (International Quality Standards). We supply only superior quality Mandev Copper Pipes. All our Mandev Copper Pipes are manufactured with precision. Mandev 15mm Copper Pipes have proven to be incredibly durable. Our Mandev Copper Pipes are able to handle the pressure of up to 1000 psi.

Mandev Copper Pipes Specification, Sizes, Grades: