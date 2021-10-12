NCD57084/85 Isolated Compact IGBT Gate Drivers from onsemi Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring rugged and efficient IGBT Gate Drivers from onsemi in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Motor Control.

onsemi’s NCx57084 high current single channel IGBT gate driver is designed for high system efficiency and reliability in high power applications with 2.5 kVrms internal galvanic isolation. It includes DESAT short circuit protection, offering soft turn off and fault reporting in a narrow body SOIC−8 package. NCx57084 accommodates a wide range of input bias voltage and signal levels from 3.3 V to 20 V, and a wide range of output bias voltage up to 30 V.

The NCx57085 adds Current Sense functionality which delivers enhanced safety and protection against overheating and short circuits.

These gate drivers are ideal for a wide range of applications including Motor Control, Industrial Power Supplies, UPS, HVAC, Automotive and Solar Inverters.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/onsemi-ncd57084-ncd57085-isolated-compact-igbt-gate-drivers. To see the entire portfolio of onsemi products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###