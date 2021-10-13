Industrial Cybersecurity Market Expected to reach $22.5 billion in 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Industrial Cybersecurity Market by Security type (Network, Endpoint, Application, Cloud, Wireless and Others), Offering (Products and Solutions & Services), End-User (Power, Utilities, Transportation, Chemicals & Manufacturing and Others) & Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% from USD 16.9 billion in 2020 to USD 22.5 billion in 2025. The primary reasons for this rise in demand is the increasing number of cyber-attacks on industrial control systems.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=37646764

Network security expected to witness the second largest market growth during the forecast period

Government utilities and production facilities and plants are exposed to danger, meddling, and unauthorized network access, putting the security of these facilities. Industrial control systems are deployed in smart grids, electrical power and energy production infrastructure, oil & gas infrastructure, and many other facilities. These systems rely on supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) technology. The introduction of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G has led to an increased risk of cyberattacks. Components such as security software, hardware, and applications play a crucial role in combatting cyberattacks. For instance, the electrical power application involves very high-speed processes that are controlled by devices that are designed for the emergency protection of power equipment and automation. These devices are interconnected to operate in tandem with each other, thereby requiring network security. In general, network security includes security products and services that are adopted to detect and prevent cyber threats in computer networks and network-accessible resources. Network security solutions include firewalls, intrusion detection systems (IDS) and intrusion prevention systems (IPS), encryption software, identity and access management (IAM), united threat management (UTM) solutions, web and e-mail security solutions, antivirus software, and antispyware software. These solutions help protect data from threats such as SQL injection, cross-site scripting attacks, and DDoS attacks.

Transportation application to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The growing dependence of people on technologies and web-based applications has led to an increase in the risk of cyber threats. Road, rail, and metro networks are physically integrated with each other and with other modes of transport. In all transportation modes, such as highways, aviation, maritime, surface transportation pipelines and industrial control systems, are used.

Cyberattacks on transportation systems can lead to a delay in operation, theft of data, and passenger injury, among others. With the adoption of new technologies in transportation, the complexity has increased. This has raised security challenges in terms of response to threats and prevention of threats by using the available resources. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) (US) has introduced several relevant security rules and regulations to secure transportation systems from cyberattacks. Companies such as Transdyn (US) and GE Transportation (US) help transit authorities to control real-time train power control systems, wayside signals, create new train schedules, automatically change tracks, and monitor trains from a single control unit.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=37646764

North America to hold largest share of ICS market in 2020

The industrial cybersecurity market in North America, based on country, can be segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The rising number of cybercrimes in the US has resulted in increased demand for industrial cybersecurity solutions. Organizations in the US are more focused on saving their data and prevent cybercrimes, which is the prime reason for the US to hold the largest market share in 2025.

A few key players operating in the TIC market are IBM Corporation (US); Cisco Systems, Inc. (US); Honeywell International Inc., Fortinet (US); Splunk (US), Broadcom INC (US); Fireeye (US); Proofpoint (US); Microsoft (US); Palo Alto Networks (US); and Dell, Inc. (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com