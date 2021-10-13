Outdoor LED Display Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 13, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Outdoor LED Display Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Outdoor LED Display Market is expected to value at USD 12.43 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing need for wireless data connections for billboards that are ideal for high-volume pedestrian traffic zones, and customizable content availability. In addition, increasing adaptability of LED displays for advertisement and promotional content are expected to favor market growth in the near future. LED display offer advantages such as low power consumption, compact size, reduced weight, portability and superior performance.

These factors are expected to dive market growth in the upcoming years. However, growing competition in the market, complexity involved during manufacturing processes, and introduction of other technologies such as Low Temperature Poly-Silicon (LTPS) and Digital Light Processing (DLP) are restraining market growth to a certain extent. Globally, the outdoor LED display industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

The recent technological advancement in the electronic manufacturing sector coupled with development of novel products & techniques such as compact LED glass substrates with reduced thickness are expected to fuel market demand of outdoor LED displays in the upcoming years. Increasing investment by industry participants for research & development of outdoor LED display modules to gain competitive edge over their counterparts is propelling market growth further.

Adoption of higher image-quality transistor, in which each transistor is assigned to a pixel, is expected to favor market demand as well. This illuminates the display by allowing an easy view within the bright surroundings. These transistors are manufactured by using variety of semiconductor materials. These factors are predicted to foster the expansion of outdoor LED display market in the near future.

Outdoor LED display Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

LED Billboards

Perimeter LED Boards

LED Mobile Panel

LED Traffic Lights

LED Video Walls

Other LED Matrix Boards

Outdoor LED display Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Individual Mounted

Surface Mounted

Outdoor LED display Color Display Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Monochrome Displays

Tri-Color Displays

Full Color Displays

The key players in the outdoor LED display industry are Sony Co., LG Electronics Co., Toshiba, Inc., Panasonic Co., Daktronics, Inc., Electronic Displays, Inc., Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co., Ltd., Barco N.V., Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., Lighthouse Technologies Ltd., and Barco N.V.

