Halvarssons – Premium Scandinavian Motorcycle Clothing now available exclusively in Central London Store

London, UK, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — From October 2021 premium Scandinavian motorcycle clothing – Halvarssons – became available in London. Wide variety of products, including but not limited to motorbike jackets, pants, vests, gloves, neck tubes, protectors and accessories could be found and purchased in Motorbike Clothing Shop, 84 Lillie Rd, Fulham, SW6 1TL (or online at https://motorbikeclothingshop.co.uk/halvarssons-motorcycle-clothing/).

Halvarssons was originally established in a small town in Sweden in the 1940s but has managed to grow into a top brand selling only the finest Scandinavian motorcycle garments worldwide. They are passionate about providing their customers with only the highest-quality materials and incorporating features to accommodate and protect riders at all times. As an exclusive supplier of Halvarssons motorcycle products, browse below to see their current range on our website.