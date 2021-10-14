Lark on 14th Features Marquette University Housing

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Lark on 14th is pleased to announce they feature off-campus housing for Marquette University students. The convenient downtown location close to campus allows students to enjoy an independent lifestyle while remaining close to classes and on-campus activities.

Students living at Lark on 14th can choose from various floor plans, including studio, one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. They’re an ideal off-campus solution for students to live with their friends or random roommates through the matching service. Rent for each student includes Internet access, in-unit laundry, trash disposal, and water and sewer.

Lark on 14th offers many amenities to make college life more enjoyable for residents. These high-end amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and club room, study lounge, street level restaurants, and a parking garage with bike storage. The pet-friendly apartments make it easy for students to bring their furry companions along for their college experience.

Anyone interested in learning about the Marquette University housing options can find out more by visiting the Lark on 14th website or by calling 1-262-289-3111.

About Lark on 14th: Lark on 14th is an off-campus housing solution close to Marquette University. The convenient location offers easy access to the campus and the rest of downtown Milwaukee. Students enjoy a better quality of life while remaining close to their classes and on-campus activities.

Company: Lark on 14th

Address: 811 North 14th Street

City: Milwaukee

State: Wisconsin

Zip code: 53233

Telephone number: 1-262-289-3111