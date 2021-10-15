Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market worth $1.7 billion – Industry-Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The growth in Protein Crystallization Market is attributed to the increasing adoption of protein therapeutics, technological advancements in protein crystallization instruments and consumables, and the increasing focus on miniaturization. However, the high cost of instruments is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

In 2020, Calibre Scientific (US) acquired NeXtal Biotechnologies (Product Line of QIAGEN) (Netherlands) to strengthen its portfolio of structural biology solutions.

In 2019, Charles River Laboratories (US) collaborated with CHDI Foundation (US) for the drug discovery and development of therapies for Huntington’s disease.

The major companies in the protein crystallization market are Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Hampton Research (US), Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany), and Bruker Corporation (US).

Rigaku Corporation (Japan) is the leading player in the global protein crystallization and crystallography market. Due to its wide portfolio of protein crystallization instruments, software, and accessories, the company has a strong presence in the APAC and distribution networks and subsidiaries in Europe and the US. To maintain its leadership position, the company has adopted inorganic strategies such as partnerships with firms such as Merck to develop lab consumables based on the crystalline sponge technology.

Hampton Research (US) – The company develops crystallization and optimization screens, reagents, plates, and tools for proteins and peptides. The company has a wide product portfolio, which includes crystallization screens, custom shop crystallization reagents, optimization reagents, stock option kits, crystallization plates, hardware and accessories, tools, seeding and resins, cryo-crystallography products, capillary mounts and supplies, goniometer heads and supplies, xenon derivatization products, and protein crystallization standards.

The protein crystallization and crystallography market is divided into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research, and the rising demand for high-quality research tools.

The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

The pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallography market in 2019. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for protein-based drugs and the increasing demand for biologics in various application areas.

X-ray crystallography – XRC is a widely used technology for protein analysis and provides data on protein structures at the atomic level, which serves to provide a greater understanding of protein function in terms of their interaction with other molecules, the ability to undergo conformational changes and to perform catalysis in the presence of enzymes. The components used during X-ray crystallographic analysis include protein crystals, X-ray generators, and electronic X-ray detectors.

NMR Spectroscopy – NMR spectroscopy is a complementary technology to X-ray crystallography, used to determine a protein structure. In contrast to X-ray crystallography, NMR spectroscopy uses proteins in soluble forms.

