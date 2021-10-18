Agriculture IoT Market Growing at the Fastest Rate in North America Region

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Agriculture IoT Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Hardware, Application (Precision Farming, Precision Forestry, Precision Livestock, Precision Aquaculture, Smart Greenhouse), Farm Size, Production Stage, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026” The global agriculture IoT market is estimated to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2021 to USD 18.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021–2026. The growth of the agriculture IoT market is driven by factors such as increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) by farmers and growers, growing focus on livestock monitoring and disease detection, high demand for fresh produce, population growth, loss of arable land, surging adoption of aquaculture monitoring and feed optimization devices in developing countries, and strong government support for precision farming practices.

The advent of advanced technologies such as guidance systems, variable rate technology, IoT, AI, and remote sensing has transformed the agriculture industry into a technologically intense and data-rich industry. Smart agriculture technologies assist in increasing profitability, improving sustainability, protecting the environment, and minimizing the consumption of resources such as water, fertilizers, and energy. IoT is implemented in various applications, including precision farming, livestock monitoring, precision aquaculture, smart greenhouse, and precision forestry.

Precision aquaculture application segment to register higher CAGR during the forecast period

The precision aquaculture application segment is projected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period, by application. Increasing demand for real-time tracking of fishing activity is the major reason behind the high growth of the agriculture IoT market in aquaculture farm monitoring applications. Additionally, increasing government support worldwide for freshwater aquaculture production, and growing investments in technological research and product innovations to further boost the demand for the market.

Small farm segment is expected to witness higher CAGR growth during the forecast period

The agriculture IoT market for the small farm segment is projected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period, by farm size. Small farms are expected to adopt automation and other advanced technologies at the highest rate in the coming years due to the reducing cost of farm automation equipment and advancements in technology that make it more feasible to deploy automation tools even on smaller farms to achieve high returns on investments.

The Post-planning stage segment for the agriculture IoT market is expected to witness higher CAGR growth during the forecast period

The market for the post-production planning stage is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, by farm production planning stage. In recent years, farm owners have started using agriculture IoT hardware devices extensively for the post-production planning stage. Large and medium-sized farm owners are using yield monitors and inventory and logistics management solutions for the post-production stage of farming.

North America to hold the largest market share in 2020

North America accounted for the largest share of the agriculture IoT market in 2020. Farmers or growers in the Americas are increasingly adopting advanced farming equipment such as steering and guidance systems, sensors, GPS trackers, smart irrigation systems, display devices, and farm management software, which is the prime factor supporting the growth of the market. In addition, government support for the adoption of such practices is further boosting the growth of the agriculture IoT market in the region.

Key players in the agriculture IoT market include Deere & Company (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Raven Industries (US), DeLaval (subsidiary of Tetra Laval International, S.A.) (Sweden), AKVA group (Norway), Topcon Positioning Systems (US), AgJunction (US), Allflex (Subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.), Ponsse (Finland), Komatsu Forest AB (Sweden), InnovaSea Systems (US), Steinsvik (ScaleAQ) (Norway), TeeJet Technologies (US), DICKEY-john (US), AG Leader Technology (US), DJI (US), AgEagle (US), Afimilk (Israel), PrecisionHawk (US), Hexagon Agriculture (Brazil), Farmers Edge (Canada), Tigercat (US), The Climate Corporation (US), Descartes Labs (US), CropX (Israel), Eruvaka Technologies (India), ec2ce (Spain), Gamaya (Switzerland), Akuakare (Turkey), and In-Situ (US). These players are increasingly undertaking strategies such as product launches and development, expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions to increase their market share.

