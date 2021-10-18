Lucintel Forecasts Non-Woven Textile Market to Reach $3.2 billion by 2026

According to the recent study the non-woven textile market is projected to reach an estimated $3.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of composites in different end use industries and performance benefits of non-woven textiles as it offers better drapablity and delamination in composite structures.

Browse 88 figures / charts and 70 tables in this 172 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in non-woven textile market by end use industries (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace & defense, construction, and others), by product type (non crimp and CSM/CFM), by material type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and natural fiber and others),i and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Non-crimp textile market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the non-woven textile market is segmented into non crimp and CSM/CFM. Lucintel forecasts that the non-crimp textile market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing use in wind energy, transportation, and aerospace industries. chopped strand mat (CSM)/continuous fiber manufacturing (CFM) is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecasted period.

“Within the non-woven textile market, the wind energy segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the wind energy segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for lightweight materials and replacement of woven textiles.

“Europe will dominate the non-woven textile market in near future”

Europe will remain the largest region by value and volume due to the presence of major composite component manufacturers for wind energy and transportation and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Major players of non-woven textile market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Saertex, Sigmatex, Vectorply, SGL, and Hexcel are among the major non-woven textile providers.

