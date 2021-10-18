Camping Tent Market Company Profiles and Financial Performance Overview, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Camping Tent Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global camping tent market size is expected to register a revenue of USD 3.28 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to rising interest in outdoor sports activities among the millennial population.

Key Players:

AMG GROUP

Hilleberg

Johnson Outdoors

The North Face

Newell Brands

Oase Outdoors

The Coleman Company

Big Agnes

Exxel Outdoors

Simex Outdoor International

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-camping-tent-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The increasing demand for camping tents can be attributed to the rise in outdoor activities. Moreover, initiatives undertaken by statutory governing bodies to boost sports activities like camping and trekking are anticipated to boost the demand for such products. For instance, a report by the Physical Activity Council (PAC) stated that around 11 billion outings were witnessed in the U.S. during the year 2016.

Application Outlook:

Commercial

Individual

Product Outlook:

Tunnel

Dome

Geodesic

In 2018, the tunnel tents product segment held the largest market share across the global market. This can be attributed to its features like good protection from extreme weather and speedy winds. Manufacturers have started developing products using high-strength fabrics. For example, a company named Mountain Hardwear has started producing good quality tunnel tents under the “Pathfinder” brand name. The segment of dome tents is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period owing to features like easy storage, setup, and stronger headroom.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Offline

Online

In 2018, the online distribution channel segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to features like convenience and ease of shopping. Moreover, the rising influence of social media and its platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram are projected to boost the market growth for such products. In addition, increasing usage of smartphones and the internet across countries like China, India, and Indonesia among the working-class population, students, and millennials are anticipated to drive market growth. Furthermore, manufacturers like Hilleberg have started the sale of their products through their official websites.

The segment of offline distribution channels held the largest market share of around 80% in the global market. This can be attributed to the increasing number of retail stores being set up by the manufacturers. For example, The North Face opened up its second store in Newark, the U.S. in May 2019. These manufacturers are also planning to build more stores worldwide to boost the sale of their products.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, Europe held the largest share across the camping tent market. It is also expected to grow further at a significant growth rate from 2019 to 2025. This can be attributed to a growing sector of adventure tourism across countries like the U.K, Germany, France, Austria, Sweden, Russia, and Norway. Additionally, trekking and camp organizers are offering several events thereby boosting the market demand for such tents across the globe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted years.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/