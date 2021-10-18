Lucintel Forecasts Composites in the Global Sporting Goods Market to Reach $0.7 billion by 2026

According to the recent study the composites in the global sporting goods market is projected to reach an estimated $0.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use of lightweight and high-performance materials in sports equipment.

Browse 136 figures / charts and 79 tables in this 183 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in composites in the global sporting goods market by application (skis and snow boards, bicycle parts, rackets, golf shafts and clubs, hockey sticks, fishing rods, and others), reinforcement type (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and other), resin (epoxy, polyamide, and other), process (prepreg layup, infusion, filament winding, wet layup, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Based on reinforcement type, the composites in the global sporting goods market is segmented into carbon fiber, glass fiber, and other. Lucintel forecasts that the carbon fiber market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its increasing uses in various end use industries.

Based on application the skis & snowboard segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for lightweight and high strength materials.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because APAC became the home for leading composite component manufactures for sporting goods industry.

Major players of composites in the global sporting goods market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Mitsubishi, Toray, Toho Tenax, Hexcel, and SGL are among the major composites in the global sporting goods providers.

