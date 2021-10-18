Lucintel Forecasts Memory Packaging Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4%-6%

According to the recent study the memory packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4%-6% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increase in the demand for smartphones and demand for quantum dots in high-quality display devices.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in memory packaging market by platform (flip-chip, lead frame, wafer level chip scale packaging, and others), by application (NAND flash packaging, NOR flash packaging, DRAM packaging), by end use industry (IT and telecom, consumer electronics, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW)).

“Flip-chip market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on platform, the memory packaging market is segmented into flip-chip, lead frame, wafer level chip scale packaging, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the flip-chip market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to increased adoption in the DRAM PC/server, fueled by high bandwidth requirements.

“Within the forensic technology market, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to growth of the electronic devices, such as smartphones, PCs, music players, laptops, netbooks, and tablets.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the memory packaging market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the highest growth over the forecast period due to a wide range of applications of memory packaging in numerous consumer electronics, mainly tablets and smartphones.

Major players of memory packaging market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Lingsen Precision Industries Ltd, Hana Micron Inc, ASE Kaohsiung, Amkor Technology Inc, Powertech Technology Inc are among the major memory packaging providers.

