Michael Han Released The First Ever Full Length Studio Album ‘The Return’

About ‘The Return’

The Return is the first-ever full-length studio album for Michael Han music carrier, the album is named after the biggest project in the past 6 months called ‘The Return Project’ where he showcases the art, music, and much more entertaining stuff throughout the project.

To sums up the project, he work on the album called ‘The Return Album’ which consist of 8 songs in total with different genres and styles.

The title track of ‘The Return Album’ is called Luxurious and it’s featuring by Tanya L, who also feature on the lead single of the album ‘FAKE’

More About ‘The Return’

As we mention above ‘The Return Album’ consist of 8 songs, in which the 3 of them is an instrumental version.

The title track ‘Luxurious (ft.Tanya L)’ is produced by D’JEAME, written by Michael Han and mixed by Lost Orbit. The song has a very powerful drop with sassy attitude rap and a combination of pop and hip hop with melodic adlibs.

The b-side track ‘FAKE (ft.Tanya L)’ is released as the lead single in August and it lead to great success as it reach about 21,000 views on youtube within a week or two and topping the N1M Charts for 3 weeks.

The third track is a remix version of ‘FAKE’ by Prod.ZAC93 and the remix has an element of bright pop with a tropical vibe and even more pop than the original

The fourth track is Dream (ft.Anya Cantor) [R&B REMIX] by Prod.SOOHWAN and it’s such a great song to listen to on a chilln’ day, with acoustic guitar and beautiful melodies.

The fifth track is a remix of Luxurious (ft.Tanya L, SIREN) and it’s a remix by Prod. SIREN, this remix is different from the above remix, since it has the trap, hip hop vibe with new rap verse and unstoppable verse from Michael Han and SIREN.

The other 3 tracks are the instrumentals of the following remixes.

“The Return Album” is available on all music stores! Check it out!

LINK- https://mlabel.streamlink.to/thereturnalbum

About ‘Michael Han’

He was born on the 10th of October, 2003. He was into music since when he was very little and soon as he gets older he tries to chase his dreams and become a YouTuber, his channel has over 106,000 subscribers and over 24 Million Views. He topped on N1M Chart with 4 singles straight and received a BEST NEW ARTIST 2020 at N1M end year music awards.

He is not just an artist but also a composer, most of his songs were written by himself.

‘LUXURIOUS’ MUSIC VIDEO

Luxurious Official Music Video is now available on YouTube and VEVO, and the video is directed and animated by Cris and it was so much fun to work on this animation and Cris put a lot of her effort into this video which turns out very impressive.

LINK– https://vevo.streamlink.to/luxuriousmusicvideo

REVIEWS ‘I can see him being huge in the future!” ONE OF THE MUSIC BLOG “Wow! I’hv no words to express how good it is, this is so exciting” Black Ei** ‘I can see why he had over thousands of subscribers just by looking at his creations.’ ONE OF THE MUSIC BLOG ‘The moment we have been waiting for’ Brian J**a

michaelhan1010@gmail.com

YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv56GvLicHFypIc9mR-cWNw

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/michaelhan_the_starz/