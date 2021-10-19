Stop Losing Your Passwords with the Free Cyclonis Password Manager for Windows

Dublin, Ireland, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Security concerns have increased in recent years. Now more than ever, users are required to create unique passwords with complicated special characters for each one of their online and offline accounts. It seems impossible to keep track of so many different passwords, and writing them down on a piece of paper seems like a terrible idea.

There is a new free password manager for Windows to the rescue. Cyclonis Password Manager makes the whole process of saving and protecting your passcodes incredibly easy, and the best part is that it is 100% free to download and utilize.

Cyclonis works directly with your website accounts by integrating with your PC, laptop, or directly through your browser through an extension. After installing the program, it automatically scans your computer and web browsers for stored passwords to populate its software. It will even import directly from competing password managers that you are replacing. This creates a uniquely powerful tool that to help you manage all of your different passwords.

This free password manager for Windows comes complete with robust 256-bit encryption that uses AES algorithms to ensure your information remains private and free from easy infiltration. In addition, you have the option of turning on the two-factor authentication so that even if someone somehow manages to steal your master password, they still couldn’t get into your manager without your authorized device permission.

There is a syncing feature that works across multiple devices using a cloud-based vault system for those with a more mobile-designed lifestyle. This allows you to any of your cloud services for your vault and then access them from anywhere in the world when you need access to specific accounts. Most users prefer to partner Cyclonis with Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and Apple iCloud for cloud storage.

To simplify your life with a comprehensive and secure database management system, download Cyclonis Password Manager from their site at: https://www.cyclonis.com/products/password-manager/.