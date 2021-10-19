Dairy Processing Equipment Market : Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and Driving Factors

The global dairy processing equipment market size estimated at USD 9.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach USD 12.0 billion by 2025. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the rising production and consumption of milk and other dairy products along with increased automation in dairy product manufacturing.

Dairy processing equipment consists of equipment used for optimum utilization of milk properties and nutrients. In order to prepare a diverse range of dairy products such as processed milk, fresh dairy products, butter & buttermilk, cheese, milk powder, and protein ingredients, many different processes were developed by the industry. The dairy product manufacturing involves various processes such as pasteurization, homogenization, filtration, drying, and separation. To enable these processes, dairy processors use equipment such as pasteurizer, homogenizers, separators, evaporators & dryers, membrane filtration equipment, mixers & blenders, and other equipment such as churning equipment, crystallizers, chillers, silos, cutters, and cheese vats.

The dairy processing equipment market, by operation, is divided into automatic and semi-automatic. There is a greater preference toward automated dairy processing equipment, as it ensures food safety, consistency in product quality, economic production, reliability, and traceability in case of malfunctions/failures. With the increase in demand for various food products, there is a need to reduce the time involved in the processing of these products. Hence, manufacturers across the dairy industry prefer automated dairy processing equipment to use in the industry.

The dairy processing equipment market, on the basis of type, is segmented into pasteurizers, separators, evaporators & dryers, membrane filtration equipment, homogenizers, mixers, and blenders, and others which include churning equipment, crystallizers, chillers, silos, cutters, and cheese vats. The dairy processing market was dominated by the use of pasteurizers in 2019. Pasteurization of milk is carried out to kill the pathogens in the milk.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the dairy processing equipment market in 2019. In tropical countries with high atmospheric temperatures, processing of milk and milk products is required to enhance the product shelf life. The development of dairy processing equipment and technologies has helped to improve the shelf life of dairy products and introduce innovative products for human consumption.

