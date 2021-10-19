Drip Irrigation Market Growth Factors, Analysis, Trends and Forecast

The drip irrigation market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.3 billion by 2025, from USD 5.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as enhanced crop yields, optimum utilization of resources, reduced agricultural input costs and improved efficiency in agricultural production.

Drip irrigation helps minimize water loss due to evaporation by distributing water through a network of valves, pipes, tubing, and emitters. Drip irrigation methods are known to offer a significant advantage in efficiency against other conventional irrigation methods, including sprinkler and flooding. The adoption of micro irrigation technology has helped achieve higher cropping and irrigation intensity, which has made a significant impact on resource saving, cultivation cost, crop yield, and farm productivity. This technology has received considerable attention from policymakers and government for its perceived ability to contribute significantly toward agricultural productivity and economic growth.

Based on crop type, the field crops segment is projected to be the most significant contributor in the drip irrigation market during the forecast period

The demand for field crops is likely to record a higher market share between 2020 and 2025. Drip irrigation has been gaining significance among field crop growers for its precise application to the crops, and thus, is offering increased benefits such as reduced costs, higher profit margins, and lesser water and fertilizer requirements. Drip irrigation proved to be profitable for growing vegetables, orchard crops, and turf & lawns; however, in the last decade, its use in field crops such as corn, sugarcane, and cotton has also been profitable. The increasing prices of field crops have also fueled the market growth.

Ease of installation and higher levels of efficiency drive prospects for inline emitters in the drip irrigation market.

The market is segmented on the basis mode of emitter type into inline and online emitters. Inline emitters are usually present within the laterals with equal spacing. Inline emitters may be flat boat-shaped, cylindrical, or may be attached to the inner wall of the lateral. Inline emitters are usually used for row crops or field crops such as onion, chili, potato, turmeric, vegetables, sugarcane, and cotton. They are prepared from superior-quality linear low-density polyethylene material. They help provide maximum resistance against clogging. Inline emitters are suitable for surface irrigation and subsurface irrigation.

High costs and increasing demand for cash crops in regional and export markets drive the growth for surface drip irrigation systems.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into surface and subsurface systems. Well-designed irrigation equipment is capable of enhancing the agricultural production and reassures economic vitality of the farmer. Operational agronomical practices are essential components of an irrigation system. Surface drip irrigation equipment is widely used to irrigate perennial crops (trees and vines), vegetable crops and annual row crops. Surface equipment utilizes water, which is applied over the soil by drip tubes or laterals.

The Asia Pacific drip irrigation market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the high agricultural production, government initiatives incentivizing the adoption of drip irrigation systems, and increase in irrigable areas in the region which has resulted in water scarcity across multiple countries in the region. Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of drip irrigation and is a key exporter of agricultural products. The region is mainly dominated by large-scale operations, primarily exports, with an organized distribution chain.

Leading companies are Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), Lindsay Corporation (US), The Toro Company (US), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (US), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd. (China), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. (China), Antelco Pty Ltd. (Australia), EPC Industries (India), Microjet Irrigation (South Africa), KSNM Drip (India), Sistema Azud (Italy), Metzer Group (Israel), Grupo Chamartin Chamsa (Italy), and Dripworks Inc. (US).

