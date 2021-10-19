Kingspan Insulation Ltd (UK) and Sika AG (Sika) (Switzerland) are the Key Players in the Rainscreen Cladding Market

The rainscreen cladding market is projected to grow from USD 10.1 billion in 2019 to USD 14.3 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast year. Demand for rainscreen cladding market can be attributed to the high growth primarily because of the increasing infrastructure and construction activities worldwide. Rainscreen cladding does not protect a building; it also enhances its appearance. The rebound in commercial construction is expected to increase the demand for external rainscreen cladding. Also, the increasing consumer awareness about efficient use of energy in houses and commercial buildings by reducing the amount of resources required for ventilation, heating, and air conditioning may drive rainscreen cladding market growth. However, the risk of water intrusion in the joints of buildings in extreme weather conditions and in areas where rainfall is high may a pose challenge to the industry growth.

The rainscreen cladding market has been dominated by large players such Kingspan Insulation (UK), SIKA (Switzerland), Rockwool International A/S (Denmark), Everest Industries Limited (Denmark), SFS Group AG (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies such as expansions, investments, new product developments, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and joint ventures to increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.

The strategies of expansion and acquisitions accounted for the largest share of all the strategic developments that took place in the rainscreen cladding market between January 2017 and March 2019. Key players such as Kingspan Insulation (UK) and Sika (Switzerland), have adopted these strategies to strengthen their product portfolios, expand their product portfolio, and enhance their growth prospects in the rainscreen cladding market.

Kingspan Insulation Ltd (UK) is one of the key players in the manufacturing of fabricated & high-performance insulation as well as building envelope solutions. The company operates through its five business segments, namely, insulated panels, insulation boards, data & flooring technology, light & air, and water & energy. Its extensive product portfolio includes architectural façade , structural framing, metal facades, insulation boards, building services insulations, engineered timber , daylighting, smoke management, micro-wind , ventilation , energy storage solutions, and insulated panels. The company operates in the rainscreen cladding market via architectural façade . The company has more than 129 manufacturing sites and is present across more than 70 countries worldwide.

Sika AG (Sika) (Switzerland), is one of the global leaders in the specialty chemicals industry and operates through two business segments, namely, construction and industrial manufacturing. The company produces concrete & mixtures, mortar, sealants & adhesives, tooling resins, anti-static industrial flooring, and acoustic material. Under the construction segment, the company offers products and solutions for building components, cement industry, concrete technology, concrete refurbishment, elastic bonding, flooring & coating, gypsum & dry mortar, joint sealing, roofing, structural bonding, tiling , and waterproofing. The industry segment includes automotive, automotive aftermarket, building components, general industry, marine, renewable energies, and transportation industry. Sika AG has a presence in more than 50 countries, including Germany, India, Brazil, Chile, Morocco, and Australia, across five continents. Sika has subsidiaries in 95 countries worldwide and over 170 factories.

