SmartBear Names Dan Faulkner as New Chief Product Officer

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, has announced that Dan Faulkner has joined the company’s executive leadership team as Chief Product Officer. Faulkner will lead the company’s global Product and Development teams and came to SmartBear from Boston-based Plannuh, Inc., where he was Chief Technology Officer.

“As SmartBear continues to grow at a record-setting pace, both through organic growth and acquisitions, Dan has the track record and ambitious vision that will drive even further growth,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Dan’s enterprise leadership and expertise in scaling high growth software companies is something we’re excited to apply across our entire software portfolio.”

The majority of Faulkner’s career was spent at Nuance Communications. As Senior Vice President and General Manager, Faulkner was responsible for Nuance’s global service provider business. This included leading multiple acquisitions that would help to grow the company to more than 14,000 employees across 30 countries and $2 billion in annual revenue.

“SmartBear solutions are playing an increasingly critical role as software teams continue to transform at a rapid pace, adopting rapid deployment and APIs across the entire development lifecycle,” said Dan Faulkner. “Delivering high-quality software that ensures a positive developer experience is no longer a nice-to-have; it’s imperative for every business. The SmartBear product suite plays a vital role for millions of developers and technology teams, and I look forward to helping further accelerate their exceptional growth.”

About SmartBear

At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So our tools are built to streamline your DevOps processes while seamlessly working with the products you use – and will use. Whether it’s TestComplete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, Bugsnag, or one of our other tools, we span from test automation, API lifecycle, collaboration, performance testing, test management, app stability and error monitoring, and more. Whichever you need, they’re easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We’re used by 16 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at 24,000+ organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. Wherever you’re going, we’ll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

