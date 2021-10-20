Threat Intelligence Market Outlook Highlights Major Opportunities by 2025

According to a research report “Threat Intelligence Market by Application (SIEM, Security Analytics, Security and Vulnerability Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Incident Response), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global threat intelligence market size is projected to grow from USD 10.9 billion in 2020 to USD 16.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of threat intelligence security solutions to detect cyber threats and detect future vulnerabilities that might occur in an organization are the key driving factors for the market growth.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, as SMEs are rapidly adopting the cost-effective cloud deployment model. This model helps SMEs avoid the costs associated with hardware, software, storage, and technical staff. Cloud-based platforms offer a unified way in the form of SaaS-based security services to secure business applications. Additionally, they automate all processes in organizations that fall short of staff to monitor security operations. Cloud-based solutions are also beneficial for organizations with strict budgets for security investments. Thus, organizations adopt cost-effective threat intelligence solutions to protect volumes of data from evolving cyber attacks. The cloud deployment model is the most preferred deployment model to secure web and mobile applications, and is used by most SMEs as it is easy to maintain and upgrade.

Information vertical to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The information vertical includes IT solution and service providers, consulting companies, internet service providers, and communication companies. This vertical is constantly evolving in terms of the use of technologies, and is an early adopter of innovative technology solutions. It requires threat intelligence solutions at a large scale due to voluminous information produced daily. The increasing integration of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) with the daily activities of industries, families, governments, and consumers, along with the rising growth of cybersecurity, has led the information vertical to focus more on IT activities. Therefore, Information holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America registers the greatest number of security breaches, thus dominating the global threat intelligence market. It is a highly regulated region in the world with numerous regulations, such as Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), HIPAA, PCI DSS, and SOX, across verticals. North American companies are quite advanced when it comes to the deployment of threat intelligence solutions and best practices for their everyday business processes. The other drivers for the increasing demand for threat intelligence solutions include the increasing need for regulatory compliance, growing security concerns, and evolving cyber attacks. Companies that are focusing on enhanced security and compliance reporting requirements are rapidly adopting the threat intelligence technology. The US and Canada both have strong economic conditions and are expected to be major contributors to the threat intelligence markets growth. The geographical presence, significant Research and Development (R&D) activities, partnerships, and acquisitions and mergers are the major factors for deploying threat intelligence and services.

Market Players

Key and innovative vendors in the threat intelligence market include IBM (US), Cisco (US), Trend Micro (Japan), McAfee (US), FireEye (US), VMware (US), AT&T (US), Check Point (US), DXC Technology (US), Mimecast (London), Infosys (India), Verizon (US), Secureworks (US), Proofpoint (US), CrowdStrike (US), Anomali (US), Webroot (US), Infoblox (US), NSFocus (US), LogPoint (Denmark), Bitdefender (Romania), Imperva (US), Recorded Future (US), Sumo Logic (US).

