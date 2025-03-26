Brewlando’s third location now open in Maitland

Orlando, FL, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Just in time for the Big Game, Central Florida beer lovers now have another spot to grab their favorite local, craft brews.

Brewlando is now open in Maitland, expanding the beloved brewery’s footprint to include to three locations across Orlando.

The opening follows Brewlando’s acquisition of the Sanford and Maitland locations of Sanford Brewing Company in late 2024 in an effort to keep the craft brewery scene alive after the announcement that both locations were to close.

“This expansion is a testament to the incredible support from our community and our shared love for craft beer,” said Shara Pathak, Brewlando’s owner. “We couldn’t be more excited to raise a glass to this new chapter and welcome new and familiar faces to enjoy the unique flavors and atmosphere that define Brewlando.”

Some of these familiar faces may even be behind the bar, as Pathak and Brewlando welcomed employees from Sanford Brewing Company back to maintain the location’s fantastic atmosphere and service.

Brewlando Maitland will feature a full selection of Brewlando craft beers and a menu of delicious dishes for guests to pair with their favorite brews.

The original location of Sanford Brewing Company in Sanford is expected to reopen under the Brewlando name this Spring.

Opened in 2022, Brewlando proudly offers over 20 in-house crafted beers, all with a uniquely local flair. The Winery & Tasting Room by Brewlando at ICON Park further expands its reach, featuring an impressive selection of over 60 carefully curated wines, a house-made “Pearsecco,” Brewlando’s craft beer and small bites.

For more information about Brewlando, visit https://www.brewlando.com/.

About Brewlando

Brewlando is Orlando’s premier craft beverage destination, renowned for its innovative approach to brewing and its commitment to quality, creativity, and community. With over 20 beers on tap, all crafter in-house, Brewlando offers an extensive selection that caters to a variety of tastes. The brewing process emphasizes quality ingredients and innovative techniques, allowing us to create both classic favorites and bold new flavors. Whether you’re a seasoned beer and cider enthusiast or new to the craft beverage scene, Brewlando provides an inviting atmosphere where you can explore and enjoy our diverse lineup. With a strong lineage of innovation and growth, Brewlando continues to lead the way in craft brewing excellence.