Hemmings, Dezerland Park, and Orlando Cars and Coffee Join Forces to Bring Monthly Collector Car Events to Orlando

Orlando, FL, 2025-03-26 — /EPR Network/ — Hemmings, the world’s largest collector car marketplace, is proud to sponsor Orlando Cars and Coffee as it expands to a new location at Dezerland Park Orlando. Beginning on Sunday, February 9,2025, and continuing every second Sunday of the month, the gatherings will take place at Dezerland Park Orlando, offering a premier venue for car enthusiasts in Central Florida to celebrate their passion for collector cars.

“Hemmings has a longstanding commitment to connecting car enthusiasts and fostering collector car culture,” said Jonathan Shaw, President of Hemmings. “By supporting Orlando Cars and Coffee and collaborating with Dezerland Park, we’re proud to help provide a platform for enthusiasts to gather, share stories and celebrate the vehicles that bring us all together.”

This new series of events at Dezerland Park complements the Cars and Coffee gatherings already hosted in Sanford at Henry’s Depot on the first Sunday of each month. Together, these events are helping to build a thriving collector car culture across the Orlando market.

“We’re excited to expand the reach of Orlando Cars and Coffee through this partnership with Hemmings and Dezerland Park,” said Stuart Censor, organizer of Orlando Cars and Coffee. “These events provide a unique opportunity for car lovers to gather, share their passion, and enjoy an amazing atmosphere surrounded by some of the most iconic vehicles.”

Dezerland Park Orlando, the city’s largest indoor attraction and home to the renowned Orlando Auto Museum, is the perfect location to host this new series. The museum houses one of the world’s most extensive car collections, valued at over $200 million and featuring vehicles ranging from timeless classics to modern icons.

“Dezerland Park is home to the largest auto museum in the country, so this partnership with Hemmings and Cars and Coffee is an amazing opportunity to celebrate the love of cars and car culture in Central Florida,” said Michael Dezer, founder of both Dezerland Park and the Orlando Auto Museum. “We’re passionate about creating unforgettable experiences for our guests and we’re excited to welcome car enthusiasts from Orlando and beyond to Dezerland.”

Event Details for Cars and Coffee Locations:

Sanford

When: First Sunday of Every Month, 9:00am – 11:00am.

Where: Henry’s Depot, 212 W 1st St., Sanford, FL

Orlando at Dezerland Park

When: Second Sunday of Every Month, starting February 9, 2025

Where: Dezerland Park Orlando, 5250 International Drive, Orlando, FL

Time: 8:00 am – 11:00 am.

Join Hemmings as it kicks off this new chapter in Orlando’s collector car culture. The events are open to car owners and enthusiasts alike, offering a welcoming environment to connect, admire vehicles, and enjoy the vibrant community.

For more information, visit https://orlandocarsandcoffee.com/.

About Hemmings:

Founded in 1954, Hemmings is the world’s largest collector car marketplace. For nearly 70 years, our purpose has been to grow and uplift the collector car community because we’ve been part of it since the start of it. We help all willing drivers buy, sell, and beyond through a frictionless marketplace, quality entertainment and professional service. More information, services and content are available at Hemmings.com.

About Dezerland Park

Dezerland Park is Florida’s largest indoor attraction with over 850,000 square feet of family entertainment options. The park is home to the Orlando Auto Museum with more than 2,000 vehicles worth over $200 million, making it the country’s largest auto museum. Dezerland Park also features Florida’s longest indoor go-kart track, Toxic Blast, Pinball Palace, a boutique bowling alley, a laser tag maze, a virtual reality arena, a 30,000 square-foot trampoline park, glow-in-the-dark mini golf, Cinemark theater and more.

Guests can enjoy a variety of dining and shopping options including a food hall, 007 Bond Bar & Restaurant (adjacent to the world’s largest collection of James Bond vehicles and memorabilia), Jump Start Café, Bass Pro Shop and a huge gift shop. Dezerland Park also offers exciting weekly specials and promotions, plus free parking and admission.

Learn more at dezerlandpark.com or orlandoautomuseum.com. Follow @DezerlandParkOrlandoOfficial and @TheOrlandoAutoMuseum on social media. To book an event or to discuss leasing opportunities, email orlando@dezerlandpark.com