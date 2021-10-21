JC foundation trust is a partner of GMCA’s Communities Addressing Gambling Harms programme

Salford, United Kingdom, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — JC Foundation Trust is incredibly proud and delighted to be a partner organisation of GMCA’s Communities Addressing Gambling Harms programme that aims to support place-based and community-led initiatives to tackle gambling harms across Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) has awarded £300,000 to 14 community projects across the city-region to help those adversely affected by gambling.

Gambling can have adverse impacts on the health and wellbeing of individuals, families, communities and society. This can include loss of employment, debt, crime, breakdown of relationships and deterioration of physical and mental health.

This work is backed by the Gambling Commission as part of the National Strategy to Reduce Gambling Harms and funded by a regulatory settlement with an industry operator.

The aim is for Communities Addressing Gambling Harms to be a catalyst for organisations and partnerships to focus on gambling related harm in GM whilst sharing knowledge and experiences as part of a community of practice.

To know about this issue or if you know anyone who may be benefit from this programme please get in touch via email at jay@jcfoundationtrust.org.uk