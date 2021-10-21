Overview on ASTM A105 Flanges

ASTM A105 Flange Manufacturer, ASME SA105N Flange Manufacturer, Supplier, Exporter in Mumbai, India

What is ASTM A105 Flange?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — ASTM A105 Flange is a flange specification. The specification may include various grades of stainless steel flanges. The flanges are made of forged carbon steel and are designed for high-temperature applications.

Carbon, manganese, phosphorus, sulphur, silicon, copper, nickel, chromium, molybdenum, and vanadium are all components of the material. Because the other materials account for less than 1% of the composition, they are referred to as carbon steels.

ASTM A105 Flanges are designed under the supervision of skilled craftspeople using only the highest quality materials.

What are Carbon Steel Flanges?

Carbon Steel Flanges are used to terminate the pipe. These flanges are made from high-quality raw materials. They range in carbon content from 0.25 percent to 0.60 percent. The product’s fabrication and ductility are both excellent because of the high proportion of carbon and manganese.

CS flanges have some outstanding characteristics like Wear resistance, Resistance to plastic deformation, Chipping resistance, Good machinability and grind ability, Good Fabric ability, Strong & Tough Construction, Durable, Resistant to plastic deformation, Durable, High tensile strength, etc.

