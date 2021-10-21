Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2025

The Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global personal emergency response system/medical alert system market size is expected to value at USD11.1 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in occurrence of Alzheimer’s disease and higher life expectancy. Additionally, numerous joint ventures and acquisitions by industry players are anticipated to boost growth of the industry. Globally, the personal emergency response system (PERS) market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.8% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Request a Sample Copy of Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/personal-emergency-response-medical-alert-system-market/request-sample

Furthermore, the rise in prevalence of critical injuries during falls in elderly population between age of fifty to eighty years are substantially contributing to the demand of medical alert system market in recent years. Additionally, increasing number of patients suffering from diseases such as epilepsy, Alzheimer, Parkinson, and multiple sclerosis are escalating demand for personal emergency response system (PERS). Such diseases are caused due to risks associated with falling. With recent technological advancement involving wireless communication technologies such as W-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth LE, and radio frequency are aggravating demand for medical alert system among elderly population.

Adoption of personal emergency response system (PERS) alongside mobile communication technologies allows monitoring of patients at home from a remote location. Thus, giving feel of safety for patient and their relatives while performing regular tasks. In-built automatic fall detection system quickly informs healthcare professionals or caretaker in case of emergency. Increasing adoption of IoT technology in healthcare sector is one of the key driver for sustained growth of the personal emergency response system/medical alert system industry in recent years. Subsequently, increase in the awareness programs by private players about medical alert systems are boosting sales of these equipment.

Mobile personal emergency response system is one of the fastest growing segment in the personal emergency response system/medical alert system market with highest revenue generation over last couple of years. Growth of the mobile personal emergency response system market segment is attributed to its rising popularity among consumers. Also, increasing use of smartphones across the globe are likely boost sales of the mobile personal emergency response system in coming years. Similarly, standalone devices have shown substantial growth since last few years due to improved accessibility, compact size, and cost-effectiveness.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Philips

ADT Security Services

Bay Alarm Medical

VRI Incorporations

Nortek Security and Control LLC

AlertOne Services LLC and many others

Access Personal Emergency Response System/Medical Alert System Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/personal-emergency-response-medical-alert-system-market

The personal emergency response system/medical alert system industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the adoption of latest technologies and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the personal emergency response system/medical alert system market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rise in geriatric population, increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases and improved healthcare facilities.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com