Instrument Transformers Market: Comprehensive Analysis of the Development Factors in the Industry

IL, USA, 2021-Oct-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Instrument Transformers Market by Type (Current, Potential, and Combined Instrument Transformers), Enclosure Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Dielectric Medium (Solid, Liquid, and SF6 Gas), Voltage, Application, End-User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The instrument transformers market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 7.32 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.06 Billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily due to the increasing emphasis on alternative energy production, refurbishment of aging infrastructure, and huge investments in smart grids and energy systems across the world.

Browse 99 market data Tables and 48 Figures spread through 171 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Instrument Transformers Market – Global Forecast to 2022”

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144107713

The power utilities segment is expected to hold the largest share of the instrument transformers market, by end-user, during the forecast period

The power utilities segment led the instrument transformers market in 2016, and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The total investment in the transmission and distribution infrastructure over 2014 to 2035 is expected to be USD 6.8 trillion, according to the International Energy Agency. Approximately, 56% of the total energy investment accounts for transmission and distribution. Refurbishment and replacement of existing assets contribute 40% and the grid integration of renewables accounts for 4%. Instrument transformers are a major part of the transmission and distribution infrastructure, used for measurement as well as protection of the system. Approximately 10% of the total substation cost is dedicated to procurement and installation of instrument transformers. With the increasing investments in the power infrastructure, the market for instrument transformers tends to grow.

Capacitive potential transformers to be the fastest growing segment in the instrument transformers market

With regard to the type segment, capacitive potential transformers are expected to constitute the fastest growing market from 2017 to 2022. Capacitive potential transformers are used to measure voltages above 66 kV. In these types of transformers, capacitors are used as voltage dividers. These capacitors are connected in series where the voltage drop takes place. Unlike inductive voltage transformers, capacitive voltage transformers usually have a ferro resonance damping circuit built into the instrument transformers itself. Apart from voltage measurement, these capacitive voltage transformers are also used as high pass filters. These days transmission lines are used for communication purposes as well. The information at high frequencies (in MHz) are conveyed through transmission lines from one grid to another and is known as Power Line Carrier Communication (PLCC). Capacitive voltage transformers, when used as high pass filters, helps in PLCC.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=144107713

Asia Pacific: The leading market for instrument transformers

In this report, the instrument transformers market has been analyzed with respect to six regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share of 36% in the global instrument transformers market in 2017. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are investing in grid expansion projects to increase their distribution grid reliability. China accounted for the largest share of the instrument transformers market in Asia Pacific in 2016. It has the highest installed power generation and distribution capacities, resulting in an increased demand for transformers. The country, which is an export-oriented economy, has witnessed an exponential growth in the demand for electricity in the past couple of decades, fueled by industrialization and infrastructural developments. Meanwhile, the next strongest economy, India, is also adding up its renewable energy capacity annually. For instance, the country is the third-largest electricity producer in the world and is likely to generate approximately 30 GW of power from renewable energy sources in 2017. This would require grid connected as well as local distribution networks. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the instrument transformers market in Asia Pacific.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the instrument transformers market. These players include ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and GE (US). The leading players are trying to make inroads in the markets in the developed economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com