Natural Antioxidants Market PESTEL Analysis, Revenue Drivers Study and Forecast

The global Natural Antioxidants Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global natural antioxidants market is anticipated to rise at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Natural antioxidants inhibit oxidation process even at smaller proportion and have a physiological role in the human body. From the safety perspective, natural antioxidants prevent plants pollution damage and disease in both animals and plants and in the body defense system.

Key Players:

DSM, Archer Daniels Midland

DuPont-Danisco

Prinova

Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products Co. Ltd (JF Naturals)

Indena S.P.A.

Naturex

Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialties

Adeka Corp

BASF SE

Songwon Industrial Co Ltd

AkzoNobel NV

Chemtura Corp

Growth Drivers:

There are two types of natural antioxidants, natural and synthetic. Natural antioxidants are phenolics and may occur in the whole of plants whereas synthetic antioxidant compounds are stable and penetrate the cells while some of them are administered orally. Commercially, natural antioxidants are heavily demanded in the food sector owing to presence of Vitamin E, C, carotenoids and polyphenols.

Natural antioxidants market is driven by rising demand in cosmetics, food & beverages, pharmaceutical and animal feed. Development of healthcare industry due to consumer spending for medical check-ups and emphasis on government initiatives for basic healthcare facilities is likely to propel the market demand during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of healthcare practices is enlarging the market size. The massive awareness further results in sales of nutraceutical products. The market is now trending for products based on polyphenol.

Application Outlook:

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Animal feed

Beverage

Product Outlook:

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Polyphenols

Carotenoids

Regional Outlook:

North America US

Europe Germany UK

Latin America Brazil

Asia Pacific China India

MEA

Rise in demand for antioxidants for quality animal feed lowers the occurrence of diseases, which in turn is likely to stimulate the market growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to gain a significant growth during the forecast period due to presence of manufacturers for foods and beverages. Presence of pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries helps in enlarging the market size due to growing consumer awareness.

