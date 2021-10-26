New Children’s Jewelry Collection By In Season Jewelry For This Halloween Season

NYC, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — In Season Jewelry announces the arrival of a fun and exciting Kids Jewelry Collection this Halloween Season. Trendy and affordable, the new additions to this collection have gathered phenomenal attention from parents, globally.

In Season Jewelry (ISJ) announces the arrival of their latest collection of baby jewelry just in time for this Halloween season. Recognized as one of the finest online shops for children’s jewelry, ISJ has lived up to its commitment to safety, quality, and trend compatibility this fall, while ‘Guaranteeing Happiness’ in all purchases.

Children’s Rings, Studs, Dangle Hoops, Huggie Hoops, Pendants, Bracelets, and Necklaces, ISJ has yet again brought excellent craftsmanship to the plate. This Halloween jewelry collection comes in an assortment of precious and semiprecious stones and metals that are hypoallergenic and 100% free from non-compliant metals like cadmium, lead, and nickel. ISJ scores high in customer trust quotient for their compliance with ASTM F 2923-11, the standard specification for consumer product safety for children’s jewelry.

Baby gold jewelry and 925 Sterling silver are the current favorites among purchase motivated parents at a global scale. The latter have also expressed their happiness on the option of extensive customizability which can make these jewelry pieces perfect gifts for baby girls, young adolescents, and teens, this season.

What’s more? The ISJ Halloween collection spread includes a sizable collection of baby boy jewelry as well.

As per ISJ insider predictions, Children’s Halloween earrings may be the fastest to sell out this month with personalized pendants, necklaces, rings, and bracelets following closely. ISJ further expresses that Multicolor enamel jewelry in unique eye-catching designs is likely to be the trailblazers this Fall.

Clean, quick, easy, and hassle-free global shipping across 100 countries has backed the phenomenal surge in footfalls in this trendsetting online children’s jewelry store, which is likely to continue through the festive season to early 2022.

Besides providing customers with quality, safety, and craftsmanship, ISJ further ensures affordability in baby jewelry site-wide collections making them easily approachable by all.

ISJ A glimpse of the new and exciting Halloween baby jewelry collection is available at https://www.inseasonjewelry.com/collections/new-childrens-jewelry-styles