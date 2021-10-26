Medivic Ambulance Road Ambulance in Patna: Enumerating Proliferative Methods in Curative Relocation

Patna, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — It is definitely not an exaggeration to mention the vital role of road ambulances in hours of medical exigency. Natural disasters are often accompanied by health hazards occurring due to bad infrastructure and contamination of air by bacteria and viruses. Such was the case of Patna in September 2019, the city was suddenly flooded. Neither the administration nor the residents were prepared for such a drastic situation. Diseases such as malaria and dengue hit the city, which resulted in an alarming rise in demand for road ambulances. The Low-Cost Road Ambulance in Patna operated by Medivic Road Ambulance was 24/7 on-wheels dispatching patients to hospitals.

Road ambulances are appropriate means of transferring patients within the “Golden Hour” of medical crisis. Road ambulance service is a less expensive and safe medium for ground therapeutic relocation. We provide Oxygen Ambulance in Patna for patients with respiratory ailments and difficulty in breathing. People who want to avail of our services need to make a search with an ambulance service near me and get aware of all our amenities before bookings. We pledge to render the best repatriation services to the needy under high-grade medical surveillance. We leave behind an imprint of performing strenuous medical evacuation with 100% success. Whenever and wherever our road ambulance is required, we reach the locale at the earliest. We are on the verge of our operational excellence in a time of exigency erring for urgent curative care.

Medivic Ambulance Road Ambulance in Kolkata: A Par-Excellence in Patient Commutation

Catering for a demanding medical situation comprises various elements that collectively contribute to rendering the best treatment options within the minuscule time span. The Road Ambulance Service in Kolkata flourishing under Medivic Road Ambulance plays a pivotal part in raising the health graph of people living in remote regions. Various co-morbidities need timely health appointments and radiological investigation. We narrate an exemplary experience of commuting an immovable neurological patient to a radiology center for MRI. Our ambulance reached the spot and provided bed-to-bed transfer for the patient. We took the patient for a radiology appointment and smoothly shifted him with help of stretcher-bearers. The patient was satisfied with our dedicated team and gave us assurance regarding re-booking our services for other medical appointments.

The ICU Ambulance Service in Kolkata & Patna vows to work in close collaboration with the patient and patron. We frame customized services and are always ready with a contingency plan to wave off any type of health uncertainty during the transport mechanisms. We give a bow to people who opted for our services for showing their trust in us. We promise to work precisely in achieving patient satisfaction throughout the voyaging.