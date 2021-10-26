Eternal Lawns Artificial Grass Supplier and Lawns Installer Announce Busy October Month

Posted on 2021-10-26

West Yorkshire, UK, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Lee Grayshon MD at Eternal Lawns Eternallawns.com comments. Despite the mixed October weather and beginning of the Autumn Season, Eternal Lawns have enjoyed a good Month of new installations.

The installation of our Excellence 40mm artificial grass to Seaham Hall Hotel proved to be the highlight for the Month. A patio recreation area converted to a garden area within a gazebo, at this prestige award winning 5-star hotel.

New installations of our 40mm Excellence and 30mm Superior, continue to be provided through Yorkshire and in particular this Month we enjoyed a good share of installations in Pontefract and Harrogate. Installations within surrounding areas, through York, Bradford, Leeds and Huddersfield all remain very active. October is proving to be a good Month for Eternal Lawns.

 

For further information contact:-

Lee Grayshon

ETERNAL LAWNS LTD

Bruntcliffe Road,

Morley, Leeds,

LS27 0LF

Ph: 01133 200801

Website: www.eternallawns.com

Email: info@eternallawns.com

 

