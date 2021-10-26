A Course in IT Bachelor in Computer Application

Delhi, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — The use of computers has risen in an exponential fashion in the last decade, with almost every company adopting computers and computer technology for their business. However, technical knowledge of computers and its application is needed in order to efficiently use them to one’s advantage. Several academic programs are specifically aimed at providing knowledge about computers and all its basic foundations, such as assembly languages, programming languages, information processing and software and hardware management.

Bachelor of Computer Application is among the few courses that are centered around Information Technology. It is inclined towards applications of the principles involved in computer science and computer engineering, as opposed to a Bachelor of Computer Science (BCS) or a Bachelor of Engineering / Technology in Computers (B.E. / B.Tech) course, which focuses on the foundations of computer science. A BCA course is flexible in nature as it involves principles of management and commerce and the application of different principles of computers and computer technology in those fields. Candidates graduating with a BCA degree are given higher preference in almost every industry compared to BCS or Btech (CS) graduates because of their comprehensive knowledge in computer applications and management. However, the latter have a higher chance of employment in businesses entirely revolving around computers and technology, such as software development and programming.

A BCA course generally consists of vital principles of computer science such as programming in C, Visual Basic, C++, .NET and Java and other aspects of information technology such as Cyber Law, E-Commerce, Software Engineering and Operating Systems. Apart from core programming languages and information technology-based subjects, the course deals with application of computers in the field of business management. Subjects dealing with computer applications in business include Business Communication, Business Accounting, Cost Accounting, Management Accounting, Human Resource Management and Principles of Marketing.

International School of Business & Media: College of Commerce is an institute in Pune and Delhi NCR, India that offers this course along with Bachelor in Business Administration. Being a commerce-oriented institute, the faculty members are well-versed with the business management aspects of a BCA course. The college features state-of-the-art infrastructure, and is equipped with high-end computer laboratories and high-speed broadband connection, which enhances the learning experience in a BCA course. Apart from the vital computer facilities, the institute has modern classrooms for lectures and facilities such as amphitheaters, auditoriums and sports complex for non-academic and extracurricular activities. This indicates the institute’s focus on comprehensive and overall development of students and that it is not solely focused on the academic aspects of education.

The training methodology employed by the institute includes classroom lectures, guest lectures, workshops, seminars and project assignments that help students apply their knowledge in real life situations with ease. ISB&M:COC’s infrastructure, facilities and training methodology are an attractive factor for a student. The college has firm industrial relations which makes it an attractive spot for employers to look for competent and capable candidates for employment. The institute is a good option to consider for a BCA or even a BBA course.

Mangalmay Institute of Management & Technology, Greater Noida is offering Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) Degree program to provide relevant & valid education in the areas of Computer Application. With the rapid growth of IT industry in India, the demand of computer professional is increasing day by day. This increasing growth of IT industry has created a lot of opportunities for the computer graduates.