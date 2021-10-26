Ball Valve manufacturer, supplier and exporter – D Chel Valves

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — D Chel Valves is amongst the leading ball valve manufacturers in India. We manufacture Ball Valves of premium quality. We are also the leading Ball valve manufacturers in Mumbai. We take immense efforts to ensure that the quality of our products is maintained throughout the production and delivery of our products. We are the best ball valve brand and ball valve suppliers in India.

A ball valve is a shut-off valve that controls the flow of a liquid or gas using a rotating ball with a bore. Turning the ball a quarter revolution (90 degrees) around its axis allows the medium to flow through or be restricted. They have a long service life and provide good sealing throughout the valve’s lifetime, even when it is not in use. As a result, they’re more commonly used as a shutoff valve.

Ball valve types.

One Piece Ball Valve – One-piece body design, forged and cast in stainless steel and carbon steel. A lockable handle is available, as well as a blow-out-proof stem.

Top Entry Ball Valve – Available in stainless steel, carbon steel, and duplex steel, as well as forged and cast materials, and floating/trunnion balls.

Orbit Ball Valve – Available in stainless steel, carbon steel, and duplex steel, as well as forged and cast materials, and floating/trunnion balls.

Two-piece ball valves – Split body or two-piece body are available in stainless steel and carbon steel, both forged and cast.

Three-Piece Ball Valve – This valve has a three-piece body design.

