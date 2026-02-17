White Label Fox Launches Feature-Rich Gojek Clone App Solution for On-Demand Super App Businesses

Gujarat, India, 2026-02-17 — /EPR Network/ — White Label Fox, a leading clone app development company specializing in on-demand platforms, has officially launched its Feature-Rich Gojek Clone App Solution, a scalable multi-service super app platform designed for startups and enterprises aiming to build an integrated on-demand ecosystem.

The platform includes dedicated applications for customers, drivers, merchants, and service providers, along with advanced web panels and centralized admin control.

As global demand for super apps continues to rise, the company aims to empower entrepreneurs with a ready-to-deploy solution that reduces development time, increases operational efficiency, and supports rapid market expansion through a scalable Gojek clone app model.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Customer App

Quick Signup & Biometric Login – Secure mobile OTP registration with Face ID or fingerprint login.

Real-Time Tracking – Live map tracking for drivers and service providers with accurate arrival estimates.

Service Search & Smart Filters – Search services by name and filter by preference for faster discovery.

Personalized Promo Codes – Apply targeted discounts at checkout.

In-App Live Chat & Call – Direct communication during active bookings.

Multiple Payment Options – Support for cards, wallets, cash, and online payments.

Scheduled Order Reminders – Automated reminders for future bookings.

Push Notifications – Instant alerts for booking updates and payments.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Driver App

Heat Map View – Identify high-demand areas to maximize earnings.

Manage Multiple Vehicles – Add and switch vehicles easily.

Document Verification – Upload and manage required compliance documents.

Set Availability – Go online/offline and control working hours.

Wallet Integration – Track earnings, payouts, and transactions in real time.

Easy Navigation – Integrated route guidance for faster trips.

Manage Order Requests – Accept or reject bookings instantly.

Ratings & Reviews – Provide feedback for better service quality.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Merchant App

Manage Products – Add, edit, and update product listings with images and pricing.

Order Management – Accept or reject orders instantly.

Update Order Status – Real-time progress updates for customers.

Order History – Track past sales and customer activity.

Manage Store Timings – Configure operational hours and holidays.

Manage Discount Offers – Create promotions to increase sales.

Delivery Service Radius – Define service zones for better logistics control.

Manage Profile – Update store details and business information.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Provider App

Work with Multiple Services – Offer different services under one profile.

Manage Service Time & Schedule – Set availability and preferred working slots.

Add / Manage Packages – Create service packages with flexible pricing.

Manage Documents – Upload verification documents securely.

Manage Order Status – Accept bookings and update progress in real time.

Map Navigation – Reach customers efficiently with built-in routing.

Manage Portfolio – Showcase skills and previous work to build credibility.

Set Service Radius – Control booking areas based on preferred distance.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Super Admin

Service-Wise Dashboard – Monitor performance metrics by service category.

City-Wise Service Control – Enable or disable services per location.

User Management – Manage customers, drivers, merchants, and providers.

Ride & Order Management – Track all bookings in real time.

Incomplete Ride Analytics – Identify failed or cancelled orders for quality improvement.

Earnings Reports – Review commissions and partner settlements.

Dispute Management – Resolve complaints through a ticket system.

Rich Push Notifications – Send image-based promotional alerts for engagement.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Driver Web Panel

Today’s Order/Ride Summary – View completed trips, active requests, and key updates in one dashboard.

Review Ride History – Access past rides and deliveries for tracking and reference.

Detailed Earning Reports – Monitor payouts, commissions, and transaction breakdowns clearly.

Profile Management – Update personal details, vehicle information, and account settings easily.

Customer Feedback Review – Analyze ratings and reviews to improve service quality.

In-App Wallet Management – Track wallet balance, credits, and payout activity from one place.

Heat Map View – Identify high-demand zones to increase booking opportunities.

Subscription Management – Purchase or renew platform subscriptions directly through the web panel.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Store Web Panel

Today’s Order Summary – View daily orders, active requests, and performance updates instantly.

Add / Update Products – Modify pricing, images, and availability in real time.

Dispatcher Menu – Accept, reject, cancel, or complete orders efficiently.

Manage Private Drivers – Assign dedicated drivers for improved delivery control.

Bulk Product Upload via Excel – Save time by uploading large catalogs instantly.

Store Detail Management – Update location, delivery radius, offers, and contact information.

Document Management – Upload compliance and verification documents securely.

Status-Wise Order History – Track completed, cancelled, and pending orders systematically.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Provider Web Panel

Add / Manage Services – Update services and control availability anytime.

Service-Wise Dashboard Statistics – Track bookings, earnings, and demand trends per service category.

Service Package Management – Create and adjust pricing packages based on business strategy.

Status-Wise Booking History – Review completed, cancelled, or pending service requests.

Portfolio Management – Upload work samples and showcase expertise to build trust.

Profile Management – Edit personal and service-related details seamlessly.

Service Timing Management – Configure working hours and time slots efficiently.

Service Radius Control – Define preferred operational zones for better workload management.

Key Features of Our Gojek Clone App – Customer Website

Easy Login / Signup (Mobile & Social) – Fast access through OTP or social authentication.

Book Rides & Place Orders Without App – Access all services directly via web browser.

Past Orders (Service-Wise History) – Track bookings and orders anytime.

Wallet Management – Add funds, check balance, and monitor transactions securely.

Generate Support Tickets – Raise issues and monitor resolution progress easily.

Manage Saved Addresses – Add and select delivery addresses quickly during checkout.

Multi-Language Access – Use the platform in multiple languages for local convenience.

Loyalty Rewards History – View reward points and benefits in one place.

White Label Fox is a globally recognized clone app development company specializing in on-demand and multi-service super app solutions. Built with scalability at its core, the Gojek Clone App supports multiple services under a single infrastructure, enabling businesses to manage rides, deliveries, and service bookings seamlessly. With real-time tracking, wallet integration, promo management, geo-fencing, and performance analytics, the solution provides entrepreneurs with a ready-to-launch foundation to establish and expand a competitive super app business in local and international markets.