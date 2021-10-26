The cryptocurrency mining segment accounted for the largest share in the immersion cooling market

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The immersion cooling market is projected to grow from USD 243 million in 2021 to USD 700 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2026. Growing density of servers, new IT use cases including harsh edge computing environments, and pressure to reduce energy consumption in data center cooling is expected to drive the immersion cooling market over the next few years.

Changing IT equipment technology has always driven the development of new infrastructure solutions. Although liquid cooling has been deployed for several years in mainframes and high-performance computing (HPC), the emergence of today’s technologies such as cloud, IoT, AI, cryptocurrency mining, and edge applications are once again resulting in IT technology changes, which is forcing a renewed look at liquid cooling specifically immersion cooling and the development of new technologies. Increasing focus on data center energy efficiency and sustainability is also placing an increased pressure on the data center industry to develop and adopt efficient cooling infrastructure like liquid immersion cooling.

Based on application, the market is classified into high-performance computing, edge computing, artificial intelligence, and cryptocurrency mining, among others. Among the various applications, the cryptocurrency mining segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasted period, driven by the increasing usage of immersion cooling by small and large crypto miners. Manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D to develop new immersion cooling solutions that will be suitable for the growing chip densities and could be deployed at the edge.

Based on type, the immersion cooling market has been segmented into single-phase immersion cooling and two-phase immersion cooling. The single-phase segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Single-phase immersion cooling systems involve the use of cooling fluids as a submersion liquid. The heat generated is directly absorbed by the liquid, which in turn increases the temperature and becomes warmer. However, the liquid does not change phase and remains in the same state. Single-phase immersion cooling systems are cheaper, low maintenance, and has a lifespan of around ten years. These solutions are, therefore gaining demand from data center vendors that utilize servers for a shorter time span.

Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are significant regional markets for immersion cooling. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth between 2021 and 2026. The market in this region is experiencing increasing adoption of immersion cooling in all application segments of the respective market. The market in China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of immersion cooling by different application segments such as high-performance computing, cryptocurrency mining, and artificial intelligence, among others. Various leading immersion cooling manufacturers have adopted the strategies of expansions, new product developments, partnerships, and collaborations to cater to the increasing demand for immersion cooling solution from various end-use industries in this region.

The adoption of technologies such as AI, ML, and blockchain is growing intensely. These technologies require higher power processing units, such as graphics processing units (GPU) and Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), whose hardware accelerators have much higher thermal points. High-frequency trading systems and blockchain-based applications also produce computationally intensive workloads that require ultra-high-performance central processing units (CPUs) and GPUs, leading to high heat generation. Immersion cooling technology is best suited to serve these higher power processing units in an eco-friendly way. Immersion cooling market players can tap these opportunities by adopting strategies such as partnership and collaboration with the data center providers/users in the AI, ML, and blockchain industries.

