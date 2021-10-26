Sales of SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market to Reach US$ 2,986.3 Million Revenue by the End of 2026

Increasing production of hybrid electric vehicles and electric vehicles globally is fueling the demand for power semiconductor devices such as SiC and GaN. Also, the growing use of mobile devices is contributing to the demand for SiC & GaN power semiconductor. With the increasing use of SiC, SiC metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET) have gained immense popularity among manufacturers.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=381

Meanwhile, GaN-on-silicon (GaN-on-Si) devices are also anticipated to witness growth in the coming years. GaN semiconductor devices are also witnessing increasing application in automotive, information and communication technology, consumer electronics and medical. Also, the advancement in semiconductor and power electronics is helping companies to improve power management and battery capacity.

As per the report by Fact.MR, the global SiC and GaN power semiconductor market is expected to witness robust growth, increasing at a CAGR of 24.7%. The global SiC & GaN power semiconductor market is also projected to reach US$ 2,986.3 million revenue by the end of 2026. Increasing adoption of mobile devices and other electronic devices is driving the need of semiconductors, this, in turn, is resulting in the increasing use of SiC & GaN to power semiconductor devices and at the same time offering various advantages. Following are the insights showing how the global SiC & GaN power semiconductor market will perform in the coming years.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=381

Market Taxonomy

Material Type SiC

GaN Component SiC Power Modules

GaN Power Modules

Discrete SiC Power Devices

Discrete GaN Power Devices Application Power Supplies

Wireless Charging

Power Storage

Hybrid and EV Components

HEV Charging Equipment

Motor Drives

PV Inverter

Traction Motor Components

Others

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/381

The report also offers information on the leading players in the global market for SiC & GaN power semiconductor, which will remain active through 2026. These include companies such as Infineon Technologies, Fairchild Semiconductor, Fuji Electric Systems Co., Ltd, Global Power Technologies Group, ROHM Semiconductor, Wolfspeed, Inc., Microsemi Corporation, Danfoss A/S, SEMIKRON International GmbH, Renesas Electronics, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, Transform, Inc., Genesic semiconductor Inc., Monolith Semiconductor Inc., Raytheon Company, STMicroelectronics N.V., United Silicon Carbide Inc., Vincotech GmbH, Avogy, Inc., Cambridge Electronics, Exagan S.A.S, GaN Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, and VisIC Technologies Ltd.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/04/06/2012194/0/en/Location-Intelligence-Market-Value-Set-for-Fourfold-Expansion-Through-2029-Retail-Consumer-Goods-Industry-a-Major-Demand-Generator-Says-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com