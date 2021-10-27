Pyrogen Testing Market is expected to reach $1,689 million by 2025.

Pune, India, 2021-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Pyrogen Testing Market by Product & Service (Assays, Kits, Reagents, Instruments, Services), Test Type (LAL, Chromogenic, Turbidimetric, Gel Clot, In Vitro, Rabbit), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device), Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Pyrogen Testing Market is projected to reach USD 1,689 million by 2025 from USD 927 million in 2020, at a 12.7% CAGR.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Pyrogen Testing Market”

107 – Tables

36 – Figures

170 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255266155

Driver: Rising incidence of infectious diseases and increasing frequency of pandemics

The demand for pyrogen testing techniques has witnessed a steady growth during the past decade due to the increasing prevalence of major infectious diseases and epidemics. With an increase in the incidence of infectious diseases globally, the demand for pyrogen testing techniques (utilized for endotoxin and microbial identification) is expected to increase during the forecast period. Endotoxin identification products can improve the management of infectious diseases, especially in areas with inadequate healthcare infrastructure.

Opportunity: Emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities

Countries across the APAC are highly lucrative markets for the life sciences industry. For instance, India has been taking significant initiatives, including encouraging public-private partnerships (PPPs) in biopharmaceutical R&D projects, to establish itself as the world’s leading major biopharmaceutical innovation hub. South Korea is also taking initiatives to become a global biotech hub with a focus on biosimilars, vaccine production, and stem cell therapies. The growing demand for remedial treatments for life-threatening diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, highlights the need for drug R&D and thereby the demand for pyrogen testing kits for effective quality testing and control.

Restraint: High degree of consolidation

The pyrogen testing market is highly consolidated. The top players—Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), and Associates of Cape Cod, Inc. (US)—in the pyrogen testing market accounted for a combined majority market share in 2019. There is a high degree of competition among the market players. Only major companies can afford high-capital investments as well as the high cost of R&D and manufacturing. Moreover, this will prevent new entrants from entering this market. Furthermore, the top players in this market are large and well-established and enjoy a high degree of brand loyalty.

“In 2019, assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the pyrogen testing market, by product & service”

Based on product & service, the pyrogen testing market is segmented into assays, kits, and reagents; instruments; and services. The assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for the largest share in the pyrogen testing market in 2019. The rising preference for kit-based testing and the frequent requirement of assays, kits, and reagents in large numbers as compared to instruments are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

In 2019, LAL tests segment accounted for the largest share in the market, by test type

The pyrogen testing market is segmented into LAL tests, in vitro tests, and rabbit tests based on test type. In 2019, the LAL tests segment accounted for the largest share. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increasing demand for medical devices, increasing health standards, rising need for innovative laboratory testing procedures, and the growing drug pipelines.

Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=255266155

North America is the largest regional market for pyrogen testing

The global pyrogen testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global pyrogen testing market. The North American pyrogen testing market’s growth can be attributed to the high spending on pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research, increasing pharmaceutical drug pipelines, a growing number of drug approvals, and rising consumer awareness about product safety.

Some key players in the pyrogen testing market (2020- 2025)