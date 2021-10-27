Breast Biopsy Device Market Share, Key Company Analysis, Regional Estimates & Global Trends

Posted on 2021-10-27 by in Healthcare, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Breast Biopsy Device Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market is expected to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to increase in number of breast cancer patients along with growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Breast biopsy is the process of identifying suspicious part of tissue or fluid in the breast to determine breast cancer. The procedure works in combination with guiding system, to locate abnormality in the breast and aids in the treatment.

Key Players:

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
  • R Bard, Inc.
  • Devicor Medical Products, Inc.
  • Hologic, Inc.
  • Stryker International, Inc.
  • Argon Medical Devices, Inc.
  • Scion Medical Technologies, LLC
  • Cook Medical, Inc.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/breast-biopsy-device-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Breast biopsy device market is driven by factors like increasing level of awareness for breast cancer, growing number of screening programs, increase in ageing female population and technological advances in the breast imaging equipment. Furthermore, governments of emerging economies are actively initiating public awareness programs for diagnosing and treating breast cancers. Nevertheless, the unexplored areas across the globe and increasing awareness about the disorder are offering lucrative opportunities to breast biopsy device industry.

Test Type Outlook:

  • Needle breast biopsies
  • Fine-needle aspiration
  • Core-needle aspiration
  • Vacuum-assisted core biopsy
  • Open surgical biopsies
  • Incisional breast biopsy
  • Excisional breast biopsy

Product Outlook:

  • Biopsy needles
  • Biopsy tables
  • Localization wires
  • Guidance systems

Guidance Type Outlook:

  • Ultrasound-guided
  • Mammography-guided stereotactic
  • Magnetic resonance-guided

Application Outlook:

  • Breast biopsy
  • Colorectal biopsy
  • Prostate biopsy
  • Lung biopsy

End user Outlook:

  • Diagnostic and imaging centers
  • Academic &research institutes
  • Hospitals

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, breast biopsy device industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market of breast biopsy devices due to growing incidences of breast cancer and increasing ageing population of women in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution