Breast Biopsy Device Market Share, Key Company Analysis, Regional Estimates & Global Trends

The global Breast Biopsy Device Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Breast Biopsy Devices Market is expected to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to increase in number of breast cancer patients along with growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Breast biopsy is the process of identifying suspicious part of tissue or fluid in the breast to determine breast cancer. The procedure works in combination with guiding system, to locate abnormality in the breast and aids in the treatment.

Key Players:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

R Bard, Inc.

Devicor Medical Products, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Stryker International, Inc.

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Scion Medical Technologies, LLC

Cook Medical, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Breast biopsy device market is driven by factors like increasing level of awareness for breast cancer, growing number of screening programs, increase in ageing female population and technological advances in the breast imaging equipment. Furthermore, governments of emerging economies are actively initiating public awareness programs for diagnosing and treating breast cancers. Nevertheless, the unexplored areas across the globe and increasing awareness about the disorder are offering lucrative opportunities to breast biopsy device industry.

Test Type Outlook:

Needle breast biopsies

Fine-needle aspiration

Core-needle aspiration

Vacuum-assisted core biopsy

Open surgical biopsies

Incisional breast biopsy

Excisional breast biopsy

Product Outlook:

Biopsy needles

Biopsy tables

Localization wires

Guidance systems

Guidance Type Outlook:

Ultrasound-guided

Mammography-guided stereotactic

Magnetic resonance-guided

Application Outlook:

Breast biopsy

Colorectal biopsy

Prostate biopsy

Lung biopsy

End user Outlook:

Diagnostic and imaging centers

Academic &research institutes

Hospitals

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, breast biopsy device industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market of breast biopsy devices due to growing incidences of breast cancer and increasing ageing population of women in the region.

