Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Application, Technological Advancements and Revenue Drivers

The global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2022 due to the growing incidences of breast, lung and prostate cancer due to changes in lifestyle and increasing pollution levels. Computer aided detection (CAD) is a technology especially designed to help radiologists understand the medical images. The technology improves diagnostic accuracy and reduces the burden of workload. Computer aided detection technology is progressing over the years and has become an indispensable part of the routine clinical work for detecting cancers.

Key Players:

EDDA technology, Inc.

FUJIFILM Medical Systems

Hitachi High Technologies Corporation

Hologic Inc.

iCAD, Inc.

Vucomp

McKesson Corporation

Philips healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Computer aided detection market is driven by the rising prevalence of cancers worldwide. Hence, the growing rate of cancer conditions and technologically enhanced CAD systems will help in improving MRI, ultrasound imaging, mammography and nuclear imaging. This propels the demand for computer aided detection solutions in multispecialty hospitals, thereby boosting computer aided detection (CAD) industry. Moreover, remarkable enhancements in digital imaging, quick integration of CAD systems in numerous imaging equipment and development of efficient CAD solutions are also driving the market growth of computer aided detection (CAD).

However, lack of IT healthcare experts, high service & maintenance expenses of CAD and poor reimbursement schemes (especially in the emerging economies) & unfavorable taxation policies are hampering the market growth of computer aided detection (CAD). Furthermore, the development and integration of artificial intelligence to aid the development of CAD is predicted to bring new opportunities in future. Computer aided detection (CAD) market is challenged by poor data exhibited by CAD solutions.

Application Outlook:

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colon/ Rectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Bone Cancer

Neurological/ Musculoskeletal/ Cardiovascular

Breast CAD Imaging Modalities Outlook:

Mammography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound Imaging

Tomosynthesis

Nuclear Imaging

Imaging modalities Outlook:

X-Ray Imaging

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, computer aided detection industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Due to increasing incidences of breast cancer, North America is projected to dominate the market of computer aided detection (CAD) in the years to come.

