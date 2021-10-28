VLHS Surgical Gloves are designed for surgeons

Prakasam, India, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ — VLHS surgical gloves are well-designed for surgeons, featuring the outstanding fit, comfort, performance and latest technology. The company’s latex surgical gloves come with a free powder that is used to help prevent contamination of the gloves. This helps make sure that the surgeon doesn’t have any adverse reactions to their gloves which can be caused by chemicals found in some brands of latex gloves. The powder also helps make sure that there is no loss in tactile sensation when using VLHS surgical gloves.

VLHS Surgical Gloves are made from 100% natural latex and has been tested for safety and efficacy before it is sold to customers. These latex surgical gloves are not powder free but they come with many benefits including decreased risk of allergic reactions, less hand fatigue, improved dexterity and protection against blood borne pathogens.