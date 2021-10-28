Fatty Acid Esters Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2022

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

Global Fatty Acid Esters market was valued at USD 1,830.2 million in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 4.6%. Fatty Acid Ester market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand in the food industry, cosmetics, and personal care. In the food industry, Medium chain triglycerides (MCT) are used in weight loss programs as they have fat-burning properties and low calorific content.

In addition, FEAs such as polyols esters and emollient are gaining importance as they have a positive impact on the growth of bio-based and natural ingredients in personal care and cosmetic industry. The natural ingredients used in lotions and creams for infant care, hair, and skin, helps in substituting synthetic and toxic chemicals which are harmful for the personal use. Also, the fatty acid ester from natural ingredients are inexpensive as compared petroleum-based and synthetic chemicals. The manufacturers and consumers are progressively adopting these products so as to prevent from high production cost and various climatic changes.

The rising obesity and growing concern related to beauty and fitness are the factors projected to stimulate the market growth. Moreover, the regulatory policies and escalating consumer awareness level regarding bio-based products and polymers are the key factors presumed to drive the development of this industry. Technological advancement is one of the vital factors expected to increase the efficiency and production of FEAs owing to genetic engineering. Furthermore, the evolving fatty profiles of vegetable oils such as sunflower oil, palm oil and canola and the introduction of high-yielding crops are estimated to escalate the production of FEAs.

Global Fatty Acid Esters Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Medium Chain Triglycerides

Glycerol Monostearate

Isopropyl Esters (Palmitate & Myristate)

Others

Global Fatty Acid Esters Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2022)

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Lubricants

Food Processing

Surfactants & Detergents

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

DuPont

P&G Chemicals

Evonik Industries

Cargill

Fine Organics

Estelle Chemicals and many others

