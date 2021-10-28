Paper Packaging Materials Market Application, Profit Margin Analysis & Business Environment Study

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Paper Packaging Materials Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Paper Packaging Materials Market size is expected to reach USD 391.17 billion by 2022. The paper packaging materials industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing demand from various manufacturing industries across the globe. Paper packaging solutions are largely utilized in various manufacturing and retail applications.

Key Players:

DS Smith PLC

Georgia-Pacific Corporation

Holmen AB

Hood Packaging Corporation

International Paper Company

MeadWestvaco Corporation

OJI Holding Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Stora Enso Oyj

The Mayr-Melnhof Group

Growth Drivers:

Increasing adoption of the paper packaging materials is credited to their lightweight and eco-friendly nature, thus rocketing the demand of paper packaging materials market, in recent years. Paper packaging materials are easily recycled due to its variable properties, replacing metal and plastic in manufacturing sector. Paper packaging materials are lightweight, economical and eco-friendly in nature. Paper packaging has shown substantial growth in the Asia-Pacific region due to numerous governmental laws and regulation, thus prompting use of the paper & paperboard over plastic.

Additionally, paper-packaging solutions are considered as recycled for multiple use due to their flexibility. These factors are responsible for the increasing demand of the paper packaging materials in packaging sector. Other factors such as ease to use, simple operation and cost-effectiveness are complementing market growth, in recent years. Paper packaging solutions are biodegradable, thus limiting environmental hazards. Paper packaging materials are ideal substitute for plastics in packaging & manufacturing sector. These factors are largely influencing growth of the paper packaging materials industry, thus creating lucrative opportunities for industry players during this period.

Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness about environmental hazards with excessive use of plastic and complete ban on the use of the lightweight plastic materials in few countries are expected to amplify market growth over the forecast period. Improved financial condition and growing concerns regarding environmental hazards among BRICs nations are anticipated to escalate market value of paper packaging materials market in the near future.

Product Outlook:

Liquid Packaging Cartons

Corrugated Cases

Cartons & Folding boxes

Application Outlook:

Beverages

Fast Foods

Fresh Foods

Dairy & Bakery

Frozen Foods

Regional Outlook:

The paper packaging materials industry is divided by region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the growing demand form from various manufacturing industries, strict government laws & regulations to promote environment friendly packaging solutions, and existence of well-established manufacturing sector in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the paper packaging materials market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rapid industrialization, ever-growing population, rising number of manufacturing units, and substantial investment by leading industry players considering potential opportunities in the region.

