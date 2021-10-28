Polyurethane Foams Market worth $54.3 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Polyurethane Foam Market” by Type (Rigid foam, Flexible Foam, Spray Foam), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Automotive, Electronics, Footwear, Packaging, Others), and Region – Global Forecast To 2025. The polyurethane foams market is projected to grow from USD 37.8 billion in 2020 to USD 54.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2025. The market is witnessing average growth across the world due to factors such as, growing end-use industries in emerging economies, increased use of polyurethane foams in building insulations for energy conservation and versatility and unique physical properties of polyurethane foams.

By type, rigid foam is estimated to be the leading segment of polyurethane foam from 2020 to 2025.

By type, rigid foam is estimated to dominate the polyurethane foam market, globally, in terms of value. Factors, such as reduced energy costs, application as insulating foams and structural foams in commercial and residential constructions, as well as use of rigid foams for insulations in various electrical appliances such as water heaters, refrigerators, coolers, vending machines, and freezers, are expected to propel the demand for rigid foams in global polyurethane foam market.

By end-use industry, automotive is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of polyurethane foam

By end-use industry, automotive segment is projected to record the highest growth in the global polyurethane foams market, during the forecast period. The high growth of the automotive end-use industry segment is majorly attributed to the surge in demand for lightweight vehicles, which in -turn encourages the use of polyurethane foams in this segment.

Middle East is estimated to be the fastest growing region in global polyurethane foam market during forecast period

The Middle East is estimated to be the fastest growing region, in terms of value, in the global polyurethane foams market. The growth of the Middle East polyurethane foam market can be attributed to the flourishing building & construction and bedding & furniture industries in the region that are the key consumers of polyurethane foams. The increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings in GCC is leading to the growth of the polyurethane foam market in Middle East as well.

Covestro AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Dow Inc. (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (France), Bayer AG (Germany), Chemtura Corporation (Lanxess) (US), DuPont (US), Recticel NV/SA (Belgium), Rogers Corporation (US), UFP Technologies, Inc. (US), INOAC Corporation (Japan), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), FoamPartner Group (Switzerland), FXI (US), Armacell (Luxembourg), Eurofoam Group (Austria), Woodbridge Foam Corporation (Canada), Future Foam, Inc. (US), and Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Foamcraft, Inc. (US), are the key players in polyurethane foam market.

