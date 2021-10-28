Medical Aesthetics to Represent $15.9 billion Opportunity in Cosmetic Industry

Illinois, United States, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Medical Aesthetics Market by Product (Botox, Dermal Filler, Liposuction, Cellulite Reduction, Fat Reduction, Skin Tightening, Breast Implant, Tattoo Removal, Thread Lift), End User (Clinic, Medical Spa, Hospital, Beauty Center) & Region – Global Forecast To 2025“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Medical Aesthetics Market is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2025 from USD 9.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.9%.

The Growth in this market is mainly driven by the growing adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures, rising adoption among geriatric individuals, increasing public awareness about cosmetic procedures, the availability of technologically advanced & user-friendly products, and the increasing demand for aesthetic treatments among men.

Facial aesthetic products segment is expected to hold the largest share of the medical aesthetics market in 2019

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into facial aesthetic products (dermal fillers, botulinum toxin, microdermabrasion, and chemical peels); body contouring devices (nonsurgical fat reduction devices, cellulite reduction devices, and liposuction devices); cosmetic implants [breast implants (silicone implants and saline implants), facial implants, and gluteal implants]; hair removal devices (laser hair removal devices and IPL hair removal devices); skin aesthetic devices (laser resurfacing devices, nonsurgical skin tightening devices, micro-needling products, and light therapy devices); tattoo removal devices; thread lift products; physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals and skin lighteners; physician-dispensed eyelash products; and nail treatment lase devices. The facial aesthetic products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing patient demand for facial aesthetic treatments, increasing disposable income and spending capabilities, and the rising geriatric population across the globe.

Clinics, hospitals, and medical spas are expected to be the fastest-growing end users in the medical aesthetics market during the forecast period (2020–2025)

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into clinics, hospitals, and medical spas; beauty centers; and home care. The clinics, hospitals, and medical spas segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019. This end-user segment is also expected to be fastest-growing end-user segment during the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of clinics and medical spas and the high availability of financial and infrastructural resources with hospitals, including technologically advanced devices, trained staff, and skilled professionals to perform aesthetic procedures.

North America to dominate the medical aesthetics market in 2019

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the latin america) and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019. The large share of this region in the global market can be attributed to the growing procedural volume for aesthetic procedures and the high adoption rate of novel technologies in this region.

The major players operating in the medical aesthetics market are Allergan-AbbVie(US), Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Israel), Anika Therapeutics (US), Cutera, Inc. (US), Cynosure (US), El.En. S.p.A. (Italy), Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia), Galderma (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Medytox, Inc. (South Korea), Sientra, Inc. (US), Sinclair Pharma plc (UK), Syneron Medical, Ltd. (US), and Baush Health, Inc. (US).

