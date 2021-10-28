Wastewater Treatment Services Market worth $71.6 billion by 2026 : APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The wastewater treatment services market is projected to reach USD 71.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% from USD 53.0 billion in 2021. Growing population, expanding manufacturing industry, urbanization, and regulatory requirements are the major drivers of the wastewater treatment services market. Initiatives by manufacturing industries and state bodies for low waste generation and growing awareness about new water treatment technologies are some of the factors which are likely to boost the wastewater treatment services market. The growing population of the world is fueling the demand for new wastewater treatment plants and services. Industrial growth is boosting the demand for new wastewater treatment projects. Collectively, the growth in demand for new wastewater treatment plants is pushing the demand for building and installation services market, globally. Continuous operation of the wastewater treatment plant is a major concern in both the manufacturing as well as other industries.

he key players in the market are focusing on strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships & agreements, acquisitions, and expansions, to expand their businesses globally The key players operating in the wastewater treatment services market are trying to increase their scope of services to address the increasing demand. Veolia Water Technologies (France), SUEZ (France), Xylem (US), Evoqua Water Technologies (US), Thermax (India), and Ecolab (US) are the leading providers of wastewater treatment services, globally.

Players in the wastewater treatment services market are mainly concentrating on new product launches, acquisition, and collaboration to meet the growing demand for various end-use industries. New product launches help companies to strengthen their product portfolio and meet the specific demands of customers.

The growth of the wastewater treatment services market has been largely influenced by new product launches that were undertaken between 2016 and 2020. Companies such as Xylem Inc and Suez Group have adopted new product launches to enhance their market position.

Veolia Group designs and manages water services, wastewater treatment, and recovery services for local authorities and industrial customers. The company operates through three business segments, namely, water, waste, and energy. Veolia Water business segment provides the complete range of services required to design, build, maintain, and upgrade water and wastewater treatment facilities and systems for industrial customers and public authorities. It offers a wide range of solutions for the collection and transport of drinking water and wastewater, which includes operating and maintaining water and wastewater treatment networks, collecting wastewater, and designing and building water and sanitation networks. The company operates in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and other regions. In October 2020, Veolia Group acquires 30% shares of Suez’s capital from Engie to enhance its water business segment in France.

Ecolab provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services across the globe. The company operates through four segments, namely, global industrial, global institutional & specialty, and global healthcare & life sciences and others. Ecolab provides wastewater treatment services through its global industrial business segment. The water unit under the global industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, mining, and commercial laundry industries.

Impact of COVID-19 on Wastewater treatment services market

Many economies throughout the world have been adversely hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. Governments throughout the world have imposed partial or complete lockdowns to prevent the spread of the disease and its effects, affecting a wide range of manufacturing and service industries, including water and wastewater treatment.COVID-19 has affected the wastewater treatment services market only in industrial applications in the first two quarters of 2020. According to an article, wastewater treatment services for industrial applications have been impacted because of the pandemic as Industries were shut down due to the lockdown restrictions and there was no production, which in turn reduced the wastewater production.

