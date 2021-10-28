Antimicrobial Plastics Market worth USD 59.8 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.1%

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Type (Commodity Plastics, Engineering Plastics, and High Performance Plastics), Application (Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Medical and Healthcare, and Building & Construction), Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 59.8 billion by 2025 from USD 36.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.1%. Antimicrobial plastics are polymer materials infused with antimicrobial agents and additives to kill microorganisms, such as bacteria, algae, and fungi, and inhibit their growth in end-use products. The continuous and repeated use of plastic materials causes issues related to hygiene, thereby increasing the risk of contamination and pathogenic diseases.

Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20591555

Players in the antimicrobial plastics market are mainly concentrating on the strategies of new product launch/development, contract & agreement, partnership & collaboration, joint venture, and expansion to meet the growing demand for antimicrobial plastics in various applications.

The growth of the antimicrobial plastics market has been largely influenced by new product launch/development. The adoption of the strategy of new product launch/development has helped companies to strengthen their product portfolio and meet the specific demands of customers. Companies such as Parx Plastics (Netherlands) and Microban International Ltd. (US) are adopting these strategies to maintain their premium position in the market.

Parx Plastics (US) is one of the players in the antimicrobial plastics market. The company is focusing on enhancing its product portfolio by the launch of new products for various applications to expand its business. For instance, Parx Plastics announced the availability of two specific grade materials, LLDPE and PP.

Companies also adopted contract & agreement as a strategy to expand their market presence. For instance, in June 2015, King Plastic Corporation (US) entered into a license agreement with Gelest Inc. (US) for the use of Biosafe antimicrobial additive. The antimicrobial additive is bonded at the molecular level and does not lose its efficacy even during heavy abrasion occurring during its application. Similarly, Parx Plastics N.V. (Netherlands) entered into an agreement with Nexeo Solutions (US) for the distribution of its products containing antiseptic and antibacterial properties. This agreement helped the company in expanding its presence in Europe.

In terms of partnerships & collaboration, in May 2019, Microban International Ltd. (US) and Picnic Plast Industrial Ltd. (Thailand) announces a new partnership with Picnic Plast Industrial Ltd. (Thailand) to manufacture antimicrobial baby products. Similarly, Microban International Ltd. (US) and Panaria Group (Italy) announced a partnership with Microban International to include antimicrobial protection in their products.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Antimicrobial Plastics Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=20591555

Browse in-depth TOC on “Antimicrobial Plastics Market”

146 – Market Data Tables

34 – Figures

171 – Pages

APAC is estimated to account for the largest share of the antimicrobial plastics market during the forecast period

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing antimicrobial plastics market. Growing industrialization, backed by infrastructure development in the region, has offered enormous opportunities for the use of antimicrobial plastics in APAC. The growing demand and policies, such as emission control and use of environmentally-friendly products, have led to innovation in the plastics industry of the region, making it a plastics hub, globally. The growing population, along with industry alliances, is expected to lead to significant growth of the antimicrobial plastics market in the region.

Major players profiled in the report include DuPont (US), BASF SE (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Avient Corporation (US), Microban International (US), Parx Plastics (Netherlands), King Plastic Corporation (US), BioCote (UK), Milliken Chemical (US) and Sanitized AG (Switzerland).

Get This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=20591555

About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com